SEBRING — You have been promising the family a new dog or cat “someday,” there may not be a better time than present to take the family to the Highlands County Animal Services at 7300 Haywood Taylor Blvd. in Sebring. After all, the family will have a lot more quality time to spend together with the coronavirus scare. The family will have more time to bond with Fido before going back to work or (hopefully) school.
Actually, Animal Services gets more than just dogs and cats that can be adopted. They sometimes get goats, chickens, cows and horses. They respond to calls of animals in distress, strays, or have been abandoned throughout the county. Some animals are simply dropped off because their owners cannot or will not take care of them anymore.
“We have taken in birds, pigs, goats, turtles, snakes, cows, horses, raccoons and ferrets,” Lt. Clay Kinslow of the HCSO Animal Services said.
While they adopt many animals, clearly there are some, such as the raccoons, that clearly are not meant to be man’s best friend. The adoption and or rescue numbers from the facility since HCSO took over have been impressive. Kinslow shares some of the 2019 numbers.
“We answered 5,166 calls for service in 2019 with four officers. We had 3,432 animals come through our facility,” Kinslow said. “We took in 1,248 dogs and were at 92% success rate for getting them adopted or sent to rescues. We took in 1,918 cats which were mostly trapped by the citizens of Highlands County and most of the cats were feral. We are at 59% getting cats adopted or sent to a rescue. Building relationships with local rescues and out of county rescues is the reason we are able to save so many animals.”
Although the goal is to reunite all animals with their owners and get 100% adoption rate for all the eligible animals, it is not always possible to save them all. Sometimes animals are too sick or are fatally injured. Sometimes the animals are incredibly aggressive and it is difficult for animal services to handle the animals without being bitten.
“Our mission is to reunite every lost animal with their owner,” Kinslow said. “Microchipping is the best way for us to find owners and we have microchip scanners in every officer’s truck. A few weeks ago one of my officers picked up six stray dogs in one day and five of them had microchips implanted. We were able to take the five dogs back to their owners and not bring them to our facility. We offer microchipping at our facility for $10 without an appointment. If more people would microchip their animals that would be fewer that would come through our facility.”
Animals that are adopted through Animal Services will be neutered or spayed.
“We do not have a veterinarian on staff so we have to work with the local veterinarians in the county. Sebring Animal Clinic and Dr. Saunders’ office work with us on a daily basis,” Kinslow said.
Adoption and microchipping are only a small portion of what Animal Services provides. They rescue animals from abusive situations such as neglect or abuse. In 2019 they took 5,166 calls and addressed 234 bite cases, 169 bites from dogs, 43 from cats and 22 other types of animal bites.
The staff also rescues animals from circumstances both man made and natural.
“Everyday dealing with aggressive dogs can be very dangerous. We capture rattlesnakes that are posing a threat to the citizens which can also be very dangerous. After hurricane Irma we had to rescue 11 horses from Lakeside Stables,” Kinslow said. “The water from Arbuckle Creek had risen so high that the horses were trapped in the horse barn with the water up to their bellies. Several of the horses were young and had not ever had a halter on them. Five of the horses were stud horses that had to be kept separated. The entire property was 3 feet to 7 feet under water. We had to swim with the horses in several places to get them to safety. We were able to rescue all the horses with no staff or animals injured.”
Call HCSO Animal Services for more information at 863-402-6730.