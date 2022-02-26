You may have noticed that my picture rarely if ever appears with my columns. There is a reason for that – I don’t like how I currently look in a picture.
Part of it is I’m overweight and I need to drop a fair number of pounds. But a recent development made me even more reluctant to share my picture with the world ... a skin tag.
I have a number of skin tags. The growths are generally small and don’t draw any attention. But there was one that developed over the year below my right eye that didn’t know when to quit getting bigger. It was quite noticeable, especially if I took my glasses off. It wasn’t pretty.
So, I consulted with my eye doctor, Dr. Ganthier (of Highlands Eye Institute), who agreed that the tag had worn out its welcome and needed to come off, along with a few others in the general area. His marvelous staff (I’m going to be saying nice things) set me up with an appointment at Highlands Regional Medical Center, and I made plans.
Because I would be put under general anesthesia, I asked my honorary son Paul to play chauffeur that day. I prepared for having minor surgery, figuring it wasn’t going to be a big deal.
The morning of the surgery, I arrived at the hospital bright and early. Soon I was whisked back to Outpatient Surgery and after changing into a hospital gown, waited for someone to start an IV on me.
This normally makes me nervous. You see, my veins like to play hide-and-seek, making me a hard stick. I prayed for an easy time of it.
You know what? Sometimes, God says, “No.”
It took several people multiple tries to finally get a vein. By the time it was all said and done, I was an unhappy mess.
But the hard part was over, right? The surgery was no big deal. I was eventually wheeled into surgery and put to sleep.
When I woke up, I still had the skin tag. I was told that when they tried to intubate me, my O2 (oxygen) levels dropped. Apparently, I scared people because they decided to cancel the surgery for that day and try again another time.
Yes, I was disappointed. But I was also alive, which I counted as a plus.
We set up a second date for surgery. This time I didn’t even get to the hospital. I developed an eye infection, which is a big no-no when they’re operating around the orb. The doctor prescribed drops and ointment and we waited for it to clear up before scheduling a third try at surgery.
Once again, I made plans. Once again, Paul dragged himself out of bed for my sake. I was back at the hospital, hoping the third time was the charm.
(An aside: I learned from the first time they tried to get an IV in me that I was dehydrated from having nothing since midnight, which made getting a vein even more difficult. This third time I drank a lot of fluid the day before. Believe it or not, it helped, and they got me in one try.)
This time they opted for “sedation” – not exactly knocking me out but enough that I have spotty memories of the procedure. I do remember when they stuck needles in my face to numb it – that did not tickle.
But the third time was the charm, and so far, so good. I currently have stitches on the right side of my face around my eye. But once those come out, there will be no scarring. It will look perfectly fine.
I deeply appreciate Dr. Ganthier and his staff for persevering with me and for doing such a fantastic job. Who knows? Maybe when this is all over, I won’t wince when someone takes my picture. Maybe.