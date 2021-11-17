As we get older, most people experience blurry vision, and sometimes other eye problems. With blurry vision, it’s hard to see things clearly up close.
What happens is the lens in your eyes are no longer bendy, so they don’t quickly change shape anymore meaning you can’t focus on close-up pictures or words. Things go out of a focus now, whereas in the past, you could probably focus very efficiently, and very quickly. The medical term for this is presbyopia.
The situation is common affecting millions of adults who are over the age of 40. With the advent of digital screens and smartphones, there is an exploding number of cases with teenagers experiencing blurry vision.
Do you have a tendency to hold your book or other reading material a little farther away than normal? Doing this makes the letters come into focus for you, right? If so, you could have presbyopia. Other signs and symptoms include headaches, eye pain and tired eyes.
There is much you can do, but before trying my suggestions, please consult with your local eye doctor about what’s right for you. Here are natural treatments and options for your consideration:
Glasses – One very quick and affordable option is to buy reading or “cheater” glasses and see if they help. They’re sold in pharmacies and department stores and online. They come in various strengths, for example 1.5X or 2X, and so forth.
Maintain healthy blood sugar – Diabetes is known to impact eyesight, and uncontrolled blood sugar (and blood pressure) will adversely effect the retina, optic nerve and more!
Vitamins and herbs – There are well-documented benefits with fish oils, black currant seed extract, vitamin A, zinc, and the prized flower-derived extract called saffron. Other nutrients such as lutein and zeaxanthin help.
There is a new medication.
In October 2021, the FDA approved a new eye drop called Vuity® made by the company called AbbVie. It works in 15 minutes to help you focus. The benefits last about 6 hours. It improves near vision, without impacting distance vision and is most helpful for mild-moderate cases. You would apply 1 drop daily into each eye. The most common side effects include mild headache and temporary eye redness/irritation.
The chemical ingredient is called pilocarpine. The value of pilocarpine for eye health has been well-established for decades, and doctors have prescribed this medication for a long time! Vuity® is a new and improved version of other, older eye drops.
Ophthalmic pilocarpine is prescribed to treat glaucoma and works by draining fluid from the eye, and relieving the pressure. It has to be an ongoing drug, meaning if you stop taking it, your visual acuity reverts. In other words, it isn’t a cure, it doesn’t reverse presbyopia, it’s just a treatment for a few hours.
You can also learn more about presbyopia from your doctor, or by visiting the website for the American Optometric Association.
Suzy Cohen is a registered pharmacist and the author of ‘The 24-Hour Pharmacist’ and ‘Real Solutions.’ For more information, visit www.suzycohen.com. This information is not intended to prevent, treat, diagnose or cure your condition. Always check with your doctor before following any medical advice.