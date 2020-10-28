LAKELAND — Eye Specialists of Mid-Florida held a ribbon-cutting ceremony and grand opening celebration at their newest location at 3350 Harden Blvd. in Lakeland on Wednesday. This new location is their eighth location with others in Sebring, Auburndale, Clermont, Haines City, Lakeland-Highlands, Lake Wales, and Winter Haven.
The City of Lakeland Chamber of Commerce conducted the ribbon-cutting ceremony with the Lakeland Mayor, William Mutz, and company owners Dr. Daniel Welch and Dr. David Loewy as well as CEO, Brian Ehrlich. The staff provided small group tours for all guests. The celebration continued with food from local restaurants, drinks, music, raffles, and gift bags for all attendees.
“We are excited about opening this new office in Lakeland. We love the neighborhood and look forward to providing quality eye care to the community. Our company traced its roots to an informal agreement between two doctors to cooperatively provide eye care to people in Winter Haven almost 60 years ago. From that, we have grown to a staff of 16 doctors and eight locations,” said Dr. David Loewy, managing owner.
“Eye Specialists of Mid-Florida strongly feels that safety is paramount to maintaining a healthy and safe experience for both our patients and staff. Our patient’s health is our number one concern, and for this reason, we take extra safety measures to ensure a clean and smooth visit from check-in to departure. We are thrilled to be able to better serve the vision needs of the Lakeland Community at our new location while continuing to practice our safety measures,“ said CEO Brian Ehrlich.
The Harden location is open Monday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., Tuesday through Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Dr. Dustin Dixon is the optometrist at this location, and he performs routine eye exams for ages 5 and up. He also specializes in scleral and keratoconus specialty contact lenses. To schedule an appointment, call 800-282-3937 or come in to visit the optical department.