The memories came to life this morning as I found myself studying the life of Hagar, the servant of Sarah, Abraham’s wife. As the stories of Bible characters come to life, blemishes are not hidden.
At Sarah’s insistence, Hagar became pregnant with Abraham’s child. This was the scheme Sara hatched to help God give them an heir … even though he had promised that heir would come from the now barren womb of Sarah.
However, as usually happens when one runs ahead of God’s timing, things didn’t turn out as Sarah had anticipated. She was jealous and uncaring and sent Hagar away while she was pregnant.
God saw Hagar in her despair and met her in the wilderness promising her she would have a son and call him Ishmael from whom would arise a great nation.
Hagar had been so touched by this visitation, that she had named the place El Ro-i, which means the God of seeing.
So, he encouraged her to go back. She did only to be sent away by Abraham at Sarah’s insistence once she had Ishmael.
Sarah didn’t want to take any chances that promises from God for her son, Isaac, would in anyway be compromised by his 3-year-old half-brother. And so, Hagar once again became an outcast.
But God …
How I love those two words.
The God who sees took this desperate woman and her son under his care and assured her she was seen and valued.
And, so, my memories surfaced.
The God who sees saw me as a single mom and comforted me, giving my life purpose and meaning as I raised my son.
The God who sees gave me a godly husband and daddy for my son along with two more sons for me and brothers for my son.
The God who sees knew when our youngest would be in Transkei, South Africa with Teen Missions International (TMI); our middle son would be in Hungary and Russia with TMI; and our oldest would move to work at the college he intended to go to about eight hours from home.
He knew my heart ached as I realized I wouldn’t be able to see them and have my watchful eye and sensitive ears to know if they were OK.
But as he did with Hagar, he said “Do not be afraid.”
And, I had peace that even though they were not within seeing and hearing distance, they were not out of my Lord’s watchful eye or listening ear.
He gave me spiritual eyes to see. Selah