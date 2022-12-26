INDIANAPOLIS — F.A.S.T. Racing Team will return to TA2 in 2023, team owner and driver Adrian Wlostowski announced earlier this month at the Performance Racing Industry (PRI) Show in Indianapolis.
“We could not be more thrilled to return to TA2 for our third season. 2022 proved just how popular and competitive TA2 is. Just about every raced set a record for entries and the number of “young guns’ joining the field was impressive to say the least. Last season saw dramatic growth both in the number of entries and the number of cars and drivers capable of running up front raising the bar across the board.”
Wlostowski’s No. 3 Howe Racing Enterprises, Ford Mustang, will return with the backing of Hawk Performance and AMT Motorsport.
“Hawk Performance has been our primary sponsor for our first two years in TA2 and we could not be happier to have them return for 2023. The people and products are just fantastic. We’ve done a lot of development during our first two years working together. Braking performance is key in TA2 and our product development work with Hawk has been very beneficial to our program.”
Hawk Performance Program & Marketing Manager John Butler said, “We’re excited to continue our partnership with Adrian Wlostowski and F.A.S.T. Auto for the 2023 season. Utilizing different brake pad compounds for different environments, ranging from our DTC-80 material to our ER-1 motorsport compound we’ve been able to fine tune the braking performance of Adrian’s car. Together we’ve developed a great package that has translated to both a better product and increased sales.”
Butler continued, “TA2 is one of, if not the most, competitive American Road Racing series. The fields are huge and incredibly tight. We’ve seen as much as a third of the field qualifying within one second of one another. Brake performance and durability is so important and TA2 the perfect showcase for our products.”
AMT President Mark Petronis said, “We are extremely excited to be partnering with Adrian for a second season. We’ve had the pleasure of working with F.A.S.T. Auto on a professional basis since 2019. They utilize a lot of our parts on cars built in their shop and I’ve always admired Adrian’s attention to detail and work ethic, the qualities you need to be competitive in TA2.”
Wlostowski said, “My team and I are looking forward to the new season. No doubt 2022 was difficult year, but we are determined to show what we are capable of. We have the equipment, the backing, and the people to get the job done – now it’s down to executing on race day.”
The season begins in February at Sebring International Raceway.