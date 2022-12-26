SNS-fastracing122622a.jpg

The No. 3 F.A.S.T. Racing Team Howe Racing Enterprises Ford Mustang.

 CHRIS CLARK/TRANS AM

INDIANAPOLIS — F.A.S.T. Racing Team will return to TA2 in 2023, team owner and driver Adrian Wlostowski announced earlier this month at the Performance Racing Industry (PRI) Show in Indianapolis.

“We could not be more thrilled to return to TA2 for our third season. 2022 proved just how popular and competitive TA2 is. Just about every raced set a record for entries and the number of “young guns’ joining the field was impressive to say the least. Last season saw dramatic growth both in the number of entries and the number of cars and drivers capable of running up front raising the bar across the board.”

