He leaned in, looked into my eyes, and cupped my face with his hands giving me the gentlest kiss … our first.
I’ll never forget it. Never had I known such tenderness.
What began in that memorable moment has grown into a 38-year marriage. To this day, I still see tenderness, love, and something more in his eyes. Nobleness. Trustworthiness. Kindness. Devotion.
For seven years I had prayed for a knowing spirit if the Lord had someone for me. After the trauma and hurt of divorce, I wanted God’s assurance that his hand was in this relationship.
As a single mom, it was very important to me that this ‘someone’ would embrace my son as well. Little did I know that God had also been preparing me to embrace two more sons and that we would enfold a new family.
Perfection? No. But faithful love no matter what … yes!
Have you ever taken a child’s face in your hands and gently looked into his eyes to be sure he understood what you were saying? I have.
Such an action speaks tenderness and kindness into his soul. It says that he has your full attention. It is a moment of truth.
When Jesus said in Matthew 19: 14 NLT, “Let the children come to me. Don’t stop them! For the Kingdom of Heaven belongs to those who are like these children. And he placed his hands on their heads and blessed them before he left,” he illustrated tender, loving, compassion.
Children didn’t receive high regard in those days. Jesus’ action elevated them to a new level of importance as special inhabitants of his kingdom.
Truth spoken with a gentle touch and blessing.
Do you think he may still cup my face, your face, your husband’s face, the faces of your children in his loving, nail-scarred hands and speak words of love, truth and hope in whatever circumstance each may find themselves?
I believe he does.
According to Psalm 121, God watches over us staying awake always, he stands protectively beside us, he keeps us from harm whether we are coming or going. Then in Psalm 100: 5, we read, “For the Lord is good. His unfailing love continues forever, and his faithfulness continues to each generation.”
Cup my face, Lord and that of each of my loved ones that as you look into our eyes…our souls…we may look back into the depth of your love for us. Selah