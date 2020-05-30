To all you people who refuse to use a face mask while out and about, I can remember back to when seat belts were first introduced into cars and people were told they should use them because they would save lives. The groaning and grumbling that went on lasted for quite a few years. But people eventually came to realize that seat belts were saving lives and decided to use them.
Compare the seat belts to the face masks. Again, people are groaning and grumbling about how confining and uncomfortable they are. Think about it.
You have them on for so short a period of time and you could be saving lives, even your own. Please, for everyone's sake, begin wearing the face masks.
Grace Becker
Lake Placid