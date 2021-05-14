There was panic on the Rousch farm that day over 70 years ago, and I remember it like it was yesterday. I spent the first five years of my life on that Pennsylvania farm exploring and having one adventure after another. My father was usually on the road selling industrial fittings, my mother and a hired farm hand took care of the day-to-day operations, and much of the crop land was rented out. Ducks, chickens and steers were the livestock. My two older brothers helped out and pretty much left me to my own devices.
My mother was clever. She knew I didn’t like things scratching against my legs so she would dress me in shorts thinking it would keep me close around the stone farmhouse built in the 1700s. It worked most of the time. I had a pet goat Suzie, who had the run of the place eating poison ivy and other prickly stuff, kind of like a mobile self-contained weed eater. Suzie also liked to explore, so with her leading the way, we went on many adventures far afield. We were often followed by our three-legged dog, and sometimes an additional cat. It was quite a caravan.
We also had a farm pond which was a favorite place to visit, with the muddy banks home for frogs and other critters. This day I went missing. The family, finding Suzie and my footprints on the banks of the pond, went into panic mode. A full-scale search was on with lots of shouting of my name. Being the responsible 4-year-old, I replied from my perch in the corn crib/shed looking through the slats as I watched all the excitement, except my response was a whisper.
My father went to the corn crib and was sitting on the Ford-Ferguson tractor about to start it and out of frustration yelled my name. I answered and he heard me. Our eyes met through the slats. My mother said it was the closest I ever came to being killed that day.
We moved away to New Jersey just before I entered kindergarten but the memories are vivid from the farm. I remember the layout of the house, the big Christmas tree in the living room, and the wide window sills in my bedroom where I would climb up to sit and get a great view of the barnyard. There was one place I never wanted to go, the basement. At the bottom of the cellar stairs, there was this big hole in the wall, large enough for you to walk into. It was dark and I could not see where it ended.
I remember my father’s workbench in the basement but rarely went down there because my brothers told me there were monsters in the “cave” at the bottom of the stairs. It worked and little did I know it was the original root cellar, being the early 1700s refrigeration system.
Even today, I’m not comfortable exploring confined dark spaces. We tend to carry things from our early childhood into our life journey. I also think my sense of adventure was birthed by Suzie and her wanderlust just trying to find something new to munch on. Fear of that root cellar was vivid and real supported by my imagination of the creatures who lived in there. My brothers told me the monsters could not climb stairs so I was safe staying out of the cellar.
FDR said, “The only thing we fear, is fear itself.” This past year we have faced many fears brought on by the COVID virus, political and social unrest, and the reality that many of the things we took for granted went away or changed drastically. The challenges we faced also provided valuable lessons. We discovered we could teach remotely, we could adapt to staying in place, and what it was like to spend extended periods of time with the same people. We also learned that you need to be proactive in sharing your love for one another since there were no guarantees that loved ones would survive COVID.
The accumulated losses and pain have been significant. I also believe we will come out of this stronger and more aware of how fragile we all are and the responsibility we have to care for one another. As we come out of our COVID challenges and become vaccinated, we learned that we could meet the challenges and fears of the past year. Fear of the unknown is dispelled as we learn the facts about a situation and gain knowledge about what is real and what is fiction. I eventually did learn monsters didn’t live in root cellars and if they did, they could probably climb stairs.
This past year I learned I could spend lots of time at home and keep busy, much of it adapting lessons to remote learning, Becky and I could be together 24/7 and survive, and yard work is a great place to get some ‘space’. So, as we move into 2021 with lessons learned, new confidence in the vaccines is leading to a new “normal.” When challenges arise in our lives, you can say, “Here I am,” and be ready to handle whatever comes your way.
John Rousch is the Director of the Highlands Aviation and Aerospace Academy, a community partnership supporting youth aviation education. He can be reached at johnrousch73@gmail.com, call or text 863-273-0522.