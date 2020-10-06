This letter is written with concern regarding Lake Placid Chief of Police, James Fansler. Over the years he has posted troublesome comments on Facebook. For example, he once posted a cartoon that referred to Mexicans as "Spic and Span." Another time he made light of BLM with a column titled "All Laughs Matter."
Recently, on June 1 he shared a video regarding rumored riots. At the 5:32 mark he stated "...if there is something that I believe that you need to be aware of for the concern of this community, you know full well that I'll make you fully aware of it immediately so that you can be well prepared to help me, and I know there are several of you who are well prepared to jump in your vehicles at the beck and call and will be here immediately." This sounds as if Chief Fansler is advocating vigilantism.
On a July 3 thread regarding rioters, he told someone "Run them SOB's over and get somewhere safe." Sept. 1 he commended a man who hit Canadian Gay Pride celebrators with a skillet, posting "The distinct sound of cast iron pwang on 2 knuckleheads skull housing ... sounds darn near the same as a plunk on the Freedom Bell." Sept. 8 he posted "Support for Kyle Rittenhouse ... There's a little (devil emoji) in me I guess." The next day he posted a Kyle Rittenhouse emoji brandishing a weapon. When questioned about this by a concerned mother of the community, Chief Fansler shamed her and justified the teen's illegal violent actions. On Sept. 15 he posted a transphobic comment about a woman running for sheriff.
These public posts are worrisome, giving the impression that it may not be safe for certain individuals to travel through Lake Placid. Perhaps the city should look into this matter before anything happens to one of our citizens or visitors. If Chief Fansler's online behavior is not evaluated, and something hurtful happens, there is more than enough evidence via his Facebook page for someone to sue the city, and win a large, hefty sum.
Rev. George Miller
Sebring