SEBRING — The delta-charged wave of COVID-19 has overwhelmed healthcare workers with the sheer volume of sick patients. In hospital settings, COVID has affected every person who works in the there from doctors to housekeeping, cafeteria staff to chaplains. Everyone has had to modify the way they perform their duties in some respect. It is probably safe to say that everyone is ready for this wave to ebb.
Director of Pastoral Care for AdventHealth Heartland, Linda Lynch, said while the new strain is, well, a new strain for everyone, her team is ready to serve. To say everyone in hospitals is tired would be an understatement; Lynch and her fellow chaplains are ready and willing to be a lights in the darkness.
In a recent interview with Lynch, she said she was probably as tired as everyone else was.
“I like to say weary, but OK. When I say well, I am exhilarated in a certain sense, with the privilege and opportunity that is mine as never before,” she said. “To care for so many simultaneously, it’s absolutely overwhelming, but exhilarating, at the same time.”
Lynch said she and her other chaplains are available for patients and colleagues 24/7, just like the patient care teams. She explained a little about how her job has changed from a year ago.
“In a manner of speaking, it’s more of the same, but it is more than ever intense ... the intensity of need,” she said.
Before, many patients would be in for short stays before being discharged.
“These are not those days,” Lynch said. “It’s a different care.”
There is no judgment regarding vaccine status. Lynch said, up until the interview with the Highlands News-Sun, vaccine status had never come up in a conversation.
“All of the persons I speak to know that they are in need of what they will be finding here, which is the medical care and attention that helps them face their current ordeal and challenge,” she said. “Just as with other patients and their situations, chaplains are never asking how did you get in this situation? We meet people where they are, care for them as they are, and encourage them as best we may.”
Lynch said that despite the pandemic, she sees rays of beauty shining through. She loves to see the way patients are cared for, both physically and spiritually, by the interdisciplinary teams. She said the staff are “loving our patients in the living and in the dying.” She said the teams help each other.
It has been profound to her that everyone is doing what they were meant to do and wouldn’t trade that and where they were working.
“These are our own people loving each other” in the close-knit communities of Highlands and Hardee counties. “It’s really a view of community. These are the people we see shopping, people who we love. We must do this,” Lynch said.
The volume of patients may have increased for the chaplains, but the job description hasn’t changed. The way they minister may look differently from the Personal Protection Equipment to prayers via electronics. Some patients cannot ask for a chaplain, so their families do.
Lynch said they do whatever they can to keep the patients, caregivers and themselves safe. That includes gearing up with personal protection equipment (PPE). With helmet, gowns, gloves and goggles, she said it reminds her of St. Paul’s teaching in the Bible about putting on the whole armor of God.
“Chaplains have to put on the whole armor to go in just like all of the nurses and docs do. That PPE is not a joke. Putting it on is in a kind of way like to put on a space suit to be very protective of the patient and their wellbeing,” she said.
Lynch said the chaplains always have had to don PPEs in some isolation rooms but never to this extent. She said the COVID cases seem different this year in their severity. She is noticing it hitting family groups where she didn’t recall the virus doing that last year.
With only 24 hours in the day, Lynch said she is not really working more than prior to the pandemic, but she is still “working” when she is home.
“When I say putting in more hours, I think the other chaplains would agree with me on this, I take more situations home with me than I have ever before and I’ve been doing this for 25 years,” she said. “My prayers do not turn off when I leave these doors.”
She continues to pray for those in need because she feels they are her friends and neighbors. Restricted visits and final visits when a loved one dies are handled very carefully, Lynch said. When the end comes for a patient, Lynch said there is nothing but sorrow left. She said part of being a chaplain was to “honor the sorrow,” to not be in denial about it and to “reignite faith,” Lynch said.
“That’s our mission, here at AdventHealth, to extend the healing ministry of Christ,” she said.
Lynch explained chaplains are there for those who are at a “place of death and sorrow and loss.” She explained that they are called to be a light in the darkness for others. Lynch knows she was called to be a chaplain but during this pandemic has had a real Esther moment, “for such a time as this.”
After work, Lynch walks in the evening, heading toward the lake.
“I see the waves. I see all the ordinary, but it changes everything for me; it lets me know why I’m here, why I ever was here. I wasn’t born here; I came here,” she said. “‘God, you brought me here. Yes, love for such a time as this, for such a need as this. So that you would know I’m with you. To be with my people. These are my people. These are your people, my people, our people.’”
Thankfully patients and staff have chaplains to turn to and to pray with. Who do the chaplains have to turn to?
“I could say the whole team. When I say the whole team, there is such TLC from our chaplain group, one to the other. We do, we take care of each other, acknowledging that this falls hard upon us, but from within the team, and then within the larger hospital, family, our own administration. Oh, my goodness, the TLC, they take care of me and the entire team.”
In addition to the inhouse support from team members and administration, Advent’s Highlands and Hardee County hospitals are under the umbrella group of West Florida Division of AdventHealth, which includes the Tampa hospitals. Lynch said they have counselors available for them 24/7.