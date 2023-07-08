If you walk into a government office and find new people in charge, it’s not your imagination – it’s promotion and reassignment.
Over the course of this fiscal year, Highlands County Emergency Management has seen some new faces in charge.
Corey Amundsen, the county’s Emergency Management coordinator since May 2021, moved into the Emergency Management manager position in October 2022.
Peg Kemler is now Emergency Management’s deputy manager.
On March 22, county commissioners voted to promote their engineer, and create a new county department for him to run. County Engineer Clinton “Gator” Howerton Jr. is now director of Critical Infrastructure and Assistant County Engineer James “J.D.” Langford Jr. is county engineer.
County Administrator Laurie Hurner also asked the County Commission to create a new department, described as an engineer-run division focused on countywide drainage, the landfill and other specific projects to deal with continuous growth.
She told commissioners that Solid Waste was put under former County Engineer Ramon Gavarrete “temporarily” 12 years ago, and has since become a burden.
Howerton’s new position will have him and some staff focus on landfill and drainage, while delegating road improvements and similar projects to Langford and other staff.
Howerton recently also received the honor of being elected president of the Florida Association of County Engineers and Road Superi ntendents (FACERS).
Last, but not least, the public information office has also had a change of the guard.
Gloria Rybinski, who has held the dual role of public information officer and records manager, has now moved full time into records management under County Attorney Sherry Sutphen.
Assistant Public Information Officer Karen Clogston has now become head of the Public Information Office under Hurner.
