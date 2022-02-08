Venice, FL (34285)

Today

Showers this morning, becoming a steady rain during the afternoon hours. High 58F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Light rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers overnight. Low 51F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.