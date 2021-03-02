It is widely believed that former President Barack Obama was born in Hawaii on Aug. 4, 1961. It is, also, widely believed that his mere birth in Hawaii makes him a “natural-born” citizen.
Regarding Kamala Harris and her citizenship status, one national news source says, “Harris is a citizen of the United States and has been since birth. She was born in Oakland, California, on Oct. 20, 1964, according to Encyclopedia Britannica. Her parents were both immigrants — her father from Jamaica and her mother from India. By virtue of her birth in California, Harris is a natural-born U.S. Citizen.” – Camille Caldera – 8-11-2020 — USA Today –https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/factcheck/2020/08/11/fact-check-kamala-harris-citizen-eligible-serve-president/3344836001/
Contrary to USA Today’s 8-11-2020 article, it is my opinion that neither Obama nor Harris were ever “citizens” let alone “natural-born” ones. The sources for my opinion are the United States Constitution and the Supreme Court of the United States as shown below.
“All persons born or naturalized in the United States, and subject to the jurisdiction thereof, are citizens of the United States and of the State wherein they reside.” United States Constitution, Amendment 14, Section 1 (the “citizenship clause”).
This citizenship clause was framed “to establish a clear and comprehensive definition of citizen-ship which should declare what should constitute citizenship of the United States, and also citizenship of a State.” – Slaughter-House Cases, 83 U.S. 36, U.S. Supreme Court, 1873, at page 73.
“The phrase, ‘subject to its jurisdiction’ was intended to exclude from its operation children of … citizens or subjects of foreign States born within the United States.” – Slaughter-House Cases, 83 U.S. 36, U.S. Supreme Court, 1873, at page 73.
In Obama’s case, his father was a British citizen residing in Kenya. Obama’s mother was a U.S. citizen, but she was underage and not legally married to Obama’s father who had wives in Kenya.
Even Obama has said that he was born a British citizen. All the publicity over Obama’s birth certificate was just a distraction.
A federal court addressed a situation similar to Obama’s: Two children born within the U.S.A. with the mother being a citizen of the U.S. by birth, and his father being a citizen of another country (France). The sole question in that case was “whether or not these children, although physically born within the territorial limits of the United States are entitled to be naturalized by petition of the citizen parent [...].” “Of course, the mere physical fact of birth in the country does not make these children citizens of the United States […].” – In re Thenault, 47 F.Supp. 952, 1942, at page 953.
I have not read, anywhere, that Obama’s mother ever petitioned for her son to be “naturalized.” As for Harris, neither of her parents were U.S. citizens at her birth. Thus, it appears to me that neither Obama nor Harris ever became legitimate citizens of the United States and, since neither of them was a “natural born” citizen, neither one of them has met the qualification to be eligible to hold the Office of the President of the United States of America as declared in our Constitution, Article II, Section 1: “No Person except a natural born Citizen … shall be eligible to the Office of the President.”
