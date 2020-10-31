In 1961, after the failed Bay of Pigs invasion of Cuba, the White House issued a statement that said President John F. Kennedy “bears the sole responsibility for the events of the past few days.” Can you imagine, President Donald J. Trump taking sole responsibility for the handling of the COVID-19 crisis in this country? I think not.
In his interview with Leslie Stahl on the program 60 Minutes this past Sunday, for every one of her questions to him, he lied. Not only lied, but thought that he did the greatest job in curtailing the virus and that it was turning the corner right at that moment, when in fact we had more cases reported since the beginning of this entire epidemic.
On the economy, he said, “It is coming back greater than ever. This country has never experienced as great an economy as we have since I became president.” That has fizzled out. Where is the promised infrastructure that would put thousands to work? Never materialized. What about a health care plan? Since taking office, he has spoken of a great plan, but never produced one.
When Ms. Stahl mentioned the promised health care plan that never materialized, she was handed a large and quite heavy book. This was the health care plan. It contained thousands of pages. The end result, it is filled with Executive Orders and Congressional Initiatives but no comprehensive health plan.
It is quite interesting that back in the 1700’s, John Adams said, “Facts are stubborn things, just like mathematics is an exact science.” Telling the American public lie after lie just doesn’t cut it.
Judith Eckstein
Sebring