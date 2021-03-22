I knew it wouldn't be long after the outster of Mr. Trump that the Tea Party cult would resurface. It has. A recent guest editorial has already spewed nonsense about the citizenship of Vice President Harris. We will nip this in the bud as follows via the 14th Amendment:
"Birthright citizenship in the United States is United States citizenship acquired by a person automatically, by operation of law. ... All persons born or naturalized in the United States, and subject to the jurisdiction thereof, are citizens of the United States and of the State wherein they reside".
We're not going to accept any more birther propaganda from sore losers who can't get past the pain of their election loss. Again, you're entitled to your own opinion. You are not entitled to your own facts.
Horace Markley
Sebring