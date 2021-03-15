The system of decisions applicable to this subject of Natural Born rests on the law of nations as its base, Natives (natural born) are those born in U.S. of parents who are citizens.
The USSC affirmed the definition in Minor v. Happersett, 88 U.S. 162 (1874) At common-law, with the nomenclature which the framers of the Constitution were familiar, it was never doubted that all children born in a U.S. of parents who were its citizens became upon birth citizens. These were natives, or natural-born citizens, as distinguished from aliens or foreigners.
New Englander and Yale Review, Volume 3 (1845): The expression ‘citizen of the United States’ occurs in the clauses prescribing qualifications for Representatives, Senators, & for President. In the latter, ‘natural born citizen’ is used, excluding all persons owing allegiance by birth to foreign states; in the other cases, the word “citizen” is used without the adjective and excludes persons owing allegiance to foreign states.
Kamala Harris’s parents were not citizens of the U.S at time of birth, they had not met the requirement of five years in U.S. as legal permanent residents to apply for naturalization.
That there is a difference between “citizen” and “natural born citizen,” which has been clear since the writing of the U.S. Constitution on September 17, 1787 and its ratification on June 21, 1788, U.S. Supreme Court Justice John Jay, on July 25, 1787, requested the statement “natural born” be put in the qualifications for president. It was further clarified by. Rep. John Bingham, (Ohio) “the father” of the 14th Amendment, defining “natural born citizen” during Congressional discussions prior to the 14th Amendment.
“All from other lands, who by the terms of congressional laws and a compliance with their provisions become naturalized, are adopted citizens of the United States; all other persons born within the Republic, of parents owing allegiance to no other sovereignty, are natural born citizens” (Congressional Record, 1862 (Cong. Globe, 37th, 2nd Sess., 1639 (1862).
As defined by law, Kamala Harris’s parents – one a citizen of Jamaica, the other of India – when born assumed the nationalization of her father. To become a citizen, Kamala had to be naturalized prior to her 18th birthday.
These are the indisputable facts. Yes, Barack Obama was not a legal “natural born” citizen, one cannot reference the 14th amendment on this subject as it does not mention natural born.
His election to the presidency, and Kamala Harris to the vice presidency, is an absolute failure of our Congress to do its job and uphold the laws of the Constitution and the courts. They fail to vet presidential candidates.
There are three classes of citizens: birthright citizenship, born on U.S. soil (Jus soli) given all privileges of a natural born citizen except cannot run for office of president or vice president; natural born (native), born of parents who are citizens at time of birth, and naturalized, born of parents who owe allegiance to another nation (as in the case of Kamala Harris).
There have been several attempts through congress to change or eliminate the natural born clause of Article II, Section 1, Clause 5. All have failed!
Founders knew from Vattel’s law that a “natural born citizen” had a different standard from “citizen,” for he or she was a child born in the country to two citizen parents (Vattel, Section 212 English translation).
That is the definition of a “natural born citizen,” recognized by numerous U.S. Supreme Court and lower court decisions: The Venus, 12U.S. 253, (1814), 28 U.S. 242 (1830), 60 U.S. 393 (1856), 88 U.S. 162 (1875), 20 F. Cas. 582 (C.C.W.D. Ark 1879), 42 F. 320 (1890); Naturalization Act of 1795, 1798, 1802, 1885, and 8 U.S.C. Sec. 1401, to name a few.
