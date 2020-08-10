Ned Hancock impressed me. Lifelong conservative, supports the Trump agenda, Second Amendment rights, stands up for the unborn, supports veterans, law enforcement, and first responders.
Then I came upon this interesting article, check it out, floridapolitics.com/archives/349667-for-a-republican-ned-hancock-cuts-a-lot-of-checks-to-democrats
In case you can't get this site, it says "It wasn’t a one-time thing, and it isn’t ancient history. Hancock has donated to Democratic candidates for the past 25 years. A $1,000 check to former U.S. Sen. Bill Nelson’s reelection bid in 2005. He gave to Dan Gelber over Pam Bondi in 2010. The same year, he gave to Alex Sink over Rick Scott."
Republicans who take their votes and their dollars and don't follow through with what they have campaigned on: is this part of the "swamp" President Trump is talking about?
Ned Hancock claims he is a proven leader. He proved to me his actions don't stand up to his promises. He says Tuck isn't tested, maybe it's time she was tested. If she doesn't do what she says she will do, vote her out the next time around. Ned Hancock failed his test. Watch your vote and Republican donations.
Betty Hendsbee
Sebring