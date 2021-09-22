Self-righteous hypocrites love to read and advocate books written by other hypocrites, seeking to substantiate their own delusional righteous vainglory (confirmation bias), and blindly enjoy dragging others into the carelessly ignorant darkness of the pit along with them. This is rooted in their childish desire to be ‘right’ — selfishly preventing their being virtuous and gracious — stemming from deep seated insecurity that they should seek psychiatric help to overcome, along with their vain extreme-narcissistic-personality-disorder, hubris, conceit and arrogance.
Without the discipline of self-reflection, thereby having no self-knowledge, thus devoid of modesty, humility, virtue, grace, empathy and compassion — which leads to ‘love and understanding’ (the goal) — they have no love, and without love they’re lost and are only Christian in name and appearance. For “God Is Love”: and love is patient, love is kind, well mannered and considerate of others; it doesn’t envy, judge nor boast, and isn’t self-absorbed, proud, conceited, vainglorious, arrogant or aggressive. But rather modest and humble with a sense of decency and nuance; that distinctively counterposes healthy pride to unethical self-righteous vanity.
So if you wanna know things that primitives never learn, becoming perspicacious and perspicuous, then read the books that enlightened folks have imbibed for ages: e.g., “The Prince” by Machiavelli; “The Divine Comedy” by Dante Alighieri; “Tao te Ching” by Lao-tzu; “Paradise Lost” by Milton; and “Dark Night of the Soul” by St. John of the Cross. Also “The Undiscovered Self” by Carl Jung; “A People’s History of the U.S.” by Howard Zinn,” or “The Hero with a Thousand Faces” by Joseph Campbell, to name a few, most I previously have. For God’s inspiration didn’t end with, nor is exclusive to, the Bible, unbeknownst to degenerates.
Without the knowledge of historical culture, arts and music, as well as by misguidedly failing to win and secure the fundamental seven capital virtues, one is likened to a savage amnesiac stranger who knows not from whence he came, destined to repeat the vainly ignorant, primitive mistakes and curse of the allegorical first man and woman. And these devils naturally desire to cut the arts and music from school curriculums, hoping our kids become as they are: heartless automatons devoid of emotions and unmoved by literature, the arts and music. The very empathetic qualities which separate us from the other animals (and from feral savages); which is the purpose of education and pathway to learning about and how to Love via ‘selflessness’, the antithesis of selfish ignorance (analogous to the plot in the prescient, 1978, great film, “The Invasion of the Body Snatchers”).
The list of literary classics is long, and the more one reads of them the more knowledgeable, smarter, understanding and wiser they become; combined with essential experience and self-critical analysis. As they come to know that self-righteous hypocrites are silly, childishly self-absorbed, thus illiterate, fools, contemplating their navels; unwarily oblivious of their ignorance, fallen state, and impending fate, as God denies hubristic heathen His grace and pearls of wisdom, while evidently gifting them to the humble.
Knowledge is power that these philistines never wield but historically despise and often used to burn its possessors at the stake. We frown upon barbarians murdering intelligent folks these days, but occasionally they’ll still get together for ritualistic book burning rallies, and consider literate folks inferior; as foolish degenerates comically do, while culturally we laugh and poke fun at them. Not left unsaid that in the South after the Civil War, for a hundred years, these same type devils self-righteously terrorized Black communities, lynching over 4,700, and savagely burning to death hundreds of decent Black folks. And now their descendants don’t want our children to learn the truth about it in history books.
So if you live your life according to only one book, then you’re a misguided fool and idiot; with an exception that I regret not addressing long before now, which is this. If you’re an ethnic minority, or anyone else who simply ‘modestly and humbly’ lives by the Bible — unlike pretentious, self-righteous white hypocrites — then your respectful and fearful relationship to God is completely different and proper. Opposed to the spoiled, proud, conceited, ignorant, arrogant and complacent fallen heathen whom I chastise in my columns. I apologize for not making clear that distinction before, my humble friends, God bless you. And I’m a white dude, btw.
A peculiar aspect of “falling from grace” is that it goes unnoticed by its victims themselves: because in order for it to occur, the individual has to have not already developed the virtues of modesty, humility, and loving-kindness (thereby receiving loving-grace from God). So that when God withdrawals His grace from them, ‘when they fall’ — which is the point at which they pridefully begin believing they possess the forbidden knowledge of good and evil and are gloriously wise to the things of God — they don’t even notice modesty, humility, grace and loving-kindness’s (for everyone) total absence from their hubristic personalities, as God recedes and Satan reigns over them in their derisive divisiveness.
But they believe they’re ‘right’ and that false righteousness is all that maters to them in their vainly ignorant, delusional and undisciplined weak state. They irrationally think that they know and understand an unknowable, ineffable and mysterious God, just because they’ve read parts of the Bible. Their being corrupted by vainly stupid-human interpretation of it; that’s historically beneficial to autocratic oligarchs, as it conveniently placates the masses while they lavish in imperial corruption and greed, just as in the U.S. today.
You don’t miss what you’ve never had; if never having any virtue and grace (or a dictionary), one doesn’t notice their deficit. Which is why the devil loves to ensnare them when they’re young — before becoming literate, to know, practice and develop the virtues, and able to discern fools — as the lost and blind preacher declares them “better than others,” and the ensuing blind congregation replies, “Amen,” the blind leading the blind. And it’s troubling when elected officials are publicly involved in the spread of misinformation.
They even have the audacity to think that Christ’s authority translates to undisciplined silly primitives and that mere mortals can speak for God; shamelessly corrupted, heathenistic fools, who claim to follow Him but ignore His ‘red words’ and primary command to “judge not” themselves or others, along with disregarding the Golden Rule, as the humble fear God, but ‘damned fools’ don’t. And they obsessively evilly desire to dictate to women what to do with their reproductive organs (while demanding their own personal liberties), but support, love and cheer our savagely killing a million babies in needless imperial wars — ‘silwy wabbits’ who should mind their own business, and hypocrites who jump to conclusions, be the tortoise.
Thus the nature of ignorance, not unlike its companion foible, gracelessness, is that the ignorant are shamelessly unaware of their ignorance or fall from grace, being blissfully devoid of modest humility, knowledge, truth, integrity, honor, dignity, grace, love and understanding. But rather are full of the arrogant, silly human pride and vanity that initially caused their fall; which these savages can’t comprehend, naturally, as America’s plutocratic rulers tactically failed to invest in their higher education, unlike in most democracies. Their will and ways are not God’s; hence, “judge not” blind fool, for there’s only one judge, Whom you shall ‘fear’ sooner than later!
As God has a plan that ‘eye hath not seen, nor ear heard, neither have entered into the heart of man’; contrary to fools’ popular naïve and infantile beliefs. But until His return we must keep loving-hope alive; for it’s darkest just before the dawn, an’ we’re surely gettin’ there.
