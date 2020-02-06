SEBRING — The 83rd Highlands County Fair opens its midway at 5 p.m. Friday. The lights and sounds of the midway will draw hundreds of county residents in for a week of family-friendly fun. Friday is Armed Forces Day and admission is $4 with a military ID; otherwise, admission is $8.
The site of the fair cannot be mistaken as there is a giant Ferris wheel arcing through the air at the fairgrounds at 781 Magnolia Ave. Crews are setting up the rides, games and food stands in anticipation of the fair.
The livestock buildings have been prepared and are ready to receive temporary residents. Future Farmers of America and 4-H youth will be showing and eventually auctioning off their hogs, rabbits, poultry and cattle. The members keep the earnings from the auction, according to Rachel Wolfe, administrative assistant at the fair office.
“Dr. Magic Balloons” will take the Sebring Firemen’s stage. New to the fair this year is a “Grizzly Experience,” a bear safety and conservation show with a real bear. A cookie contest is a sweet new competition this year. Scott’s World of Magic is sure to be a hit. These shows are placed throughout the week.
Friday kicks off the beauty pageant schedule with Jr. Miss Highlands County beginning at 7 p.m. at the convention center. This year, in order to put the competition on a more even playing field, an age group was split from 11- to 16-year-olds to having Jr. Miss Highlands County compete at ages 11-13 and the Teen Miss category with ages 14-16.
At 2 p.m. Saturday, Little Miss Highlands County will take the stage in the Alan Jay Arena. The Miss Teen and Miss Highlands County will compete at 7 p.m. Saturday.
Don’t miss the Junior Livestock Auction at 6 p.m. Thursday and support you favorite student. The big Festival de Musica (Latin concert) will close out the fair at 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15.
No one will ever go hungry at the fair. There is something for everyone’s taste buds from fried Oreos to pretzels, funnel cakes, Mexican food and steak sandwiches.
George White, who has been with the fair organization for 36 years, explained how the fair has continued to be successful.
“It’s home cooking,” he said. “Reithoffer Shows always have nice rides. They do the Georgia National Fair; I think that’s bigger than the Florida State Fair. People like the cleanliness; we don’t have games with knives or anything. We don’t play bad music. This is a family fair. That what we care about — the kids.”
Admission rates are normally $8 for admission and the Reithoffer Shows arm bands are $22, however there are days that have discounted rates for the gate and armband fees.