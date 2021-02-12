SEBRING — The 84th Annual Highlands County Fair opens at 5 p.m. tonight, and while masks aren’t required, Highlands County Fair Association officials encourage them so that everyone can have fun safely this weekend and the following week.
“Please be ‘COVID-conscious,’” said Rachel Wolfe of the Highlands County Fair Association. “We hope everybody is able to come out and have a taste of normalcy.”
The fair will run from tonight until Feb. 20 at 781 Magnolia Ave., barring any weather-related problems. Wolfe advises people to check the Facebook page at “Highlands County Fair Association” for any weather-related updates or event changes.
Single-day admissions are available, as are full-event admissions by visiting hcfair.net, along with a full schedule of events and shows.
All through the fair, the Ride Midway will run from 5 p.m. to closing while the Midway exhibits and food vendors will be open 5-10 p.m. with the Budweiser Hospitality Tent open 5-11 p.m.
At 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. each night, Scott’s World of Magic Show will take place on the Sebring Firemen Stage, while the Grizzly Experience will have shows on Flag Row at 7 p.m. and 9 p.m.
Other highlights include:
- Poultry judging and showmanship at 6 p.m. Feb 12 (tonight) in the Livestock Arena.
- Jr. Miss Highlands County Pageant at 7 p.m. Feb. 12 (tonight) in the Alan Jay Arena.
- Teen Miss Highlands County Pageant at 4 p.m. Feb. 13 (Saturday) in the Alan Jay Arena.
- Miss Highlands County Pageant at 7 p.m. Feb. 13 (Saturday) in the Alan Jay Arena.
- Little Miss Highlands County Pageant at 3 p.m. Feb. 14 (Sunday) in the Alan Jay Arena.
- Market swine show and showmanship at 3 p.m. Feb. 14 (Sunday) in the Alan Jay Arena.
- Commercial heifer show and showmanship at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 15 (Monday) in the Livestock Pavilion.
- Market steer show and showmanship at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 16 (Tuesday) in the Livestock Pavilion.
- Meat goat show and showmanship at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 17 (Wednesday) in the Livestock Pavilion.
- Junior Livestock Auction at 6 p.m. Feb. 18 (Thursday) in the Livestock Pavilion.
Wolfe said the fair normally would have a live rabbit show, but rabbit judges are not doing in-person shows right now. Instead, it will be virtual.
Meanwhile, in addition to the shows and rides, the fair will have the usual array of food vendors, Wolfe said, with “the normal selection of fair deliciousness.”
With the pandemic still very active, fair officials recommend, although they do not require, people to arrive with masks and hand sanitizer, and do their best to maintain six-foot social distance from each other.