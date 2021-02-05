Are there any other snowbirds out there who are shocked by the high prices at the grocery stores? Logically, you would think that Florida’s food prices would be less expensive than up north. After all, Florida has 12 months of growing season and easy access to the oceans for the availability of seafood.
Instead, we are seeing prices that in some cases are almost double what we would pay up north. If there is any other reason for the huge discrepancy in prices other than the businesses wanting to make a big profit off of the snowbirds, I would like someone to explain this to me.
To me, this is so unfair because the full-time Floridians have to pay these exorbitant prices too. Not all snowbirds are wealthy as these businesses believe. A lot of snowbirds live in trailers and RVs for the winter just so they can be in the Florida sunshine, but we all contribute a lot of money to the Florida economy.
We should all be able to pay a fair price when we go to the food market, instead of paying inflated prices for food that we need.
Gail Henneman
Lake Placid