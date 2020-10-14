SEBRING — Customers upset at an overflowing sewer last Friday on Seattle Avenue might look to their own bathrooms and alter their habits.
Chris Miller of Fairmont Utilities the 2nd said the reason sewer lines backed up last week came from a buildup of hand wipes, baby wipes and similar sanitary products in the lines that fouled the equipment.
“They do turn into rope,” Miller said.
On Friday, a sewer lift station on Seattle Avenue between Entrance Road and Indiana Avenue was gushing water onto a lawn, a driveway and the street, flowing over the street into a drainage ditch and then a retention pond by U.S. 27.
County officials ordered that area of the road closed shortly after 4 p.m. Friday until the problem could be fixed.
Monday found workers on Seattle Avenue pumping out a sewer and replacing pumps.
Miller said all the problems should be fixed now. He said the motors got plugged up with hand wipes and other similar products.
He is asking all people on the Fairmont Utilities sewer, as well as anywhere else in Florida, to stop dropping them in the toilet.
Shredders in sewers, which are designed to tear up clumps of toilet paper, can’t fully disintegrate sanitary wipes.
It’s a problem all over the state of Florida, Miller said. Between 60-70% of sewer problems come from unflushable materials, most of which people think they can send down the drain.
Miller said the Florida Department of Environmental Protection was really helpful in this instance.
“They get a blue ribbon,” Miller said.
After his crews cleared the lines and replaced pumps Monday, DEP had them check every two hours to make sure the system was running smoothly.
It was running smoothly again at 8 a.m. Tuesday, Miller said.
Among the items DEP recommends you not flush down your toilet, as listed at floridadep.gov, are medications, vitamins, pesticides, personal care items, herbicides, grease, diapers, feminine products, cooking oil, dental floss, cotton swabs or wipes.
In short, do not use the toilet as a trash can, DEP states.