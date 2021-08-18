I come from an era when young women were brought up to depend on fathers to protect us until we got our ‘Mrs. degree’ and transferred the burden to a husband. That was just the way it was. I went along with the program but, gradually, I had my consciousness raised.
In junior high in the ‘50s, i remember being required to take a sewing class where we learned to make aprons. Aprons? Not suit blouses or office attire, but aprons. The message seemed to be that we females weren’t going anywhere.
I was refused when I tried to sign up for shop. I would have been the only girl, told I would be a distraction. After all, I was never going to have to know any of that ‘man’ stuff. If I played my cards right, I would ‘acquire’ my own man. It was explained to me that I would probably never buy a home on my own. How would I ever afford one on any salary I could make doing something outside the home? How would I even qualify for a car loan for transportation to a ‘real job?’ “Don’t worry your pretty little head about all that. Your prince will come and make all your dreams come true.”
Trouble was, my dreams were filled with pretty little houses and fast cars with a handsome guy in the passenger seat and me doing the driving.
I had a series of low-paying jobs after high school – secretary, receptionist – because of my ‘outgoing personality.’ Finally, I responded to a cattle call for young women with ‘outgoing personalities’ and, next thing I knew, I was a stewardess. I ordered my first car – a ‘66 Mustang with all the bells and whistles, hunter green with a shimmering two-tone green interior and a raised, embossed pattern of mustangs stampeding across the seat backs.
I had never wanted anything more in my life than a home of my own. I got a second full-time job in an upscale restaurant near the airport and found myself, some days, serving lunch to Eastern executives at Brothers Two and then dinner to the same men on a flight to New York that night.
About three months after I paid off the car I was in a head-on collision with a drunk in a big truck and totaled the car. I used the settlement from the car wreck for a down payment on my first house. Little by little, I learned some of what I needed to know about maintaining a house and a car. What I did not know, I hired somebody else to do.
I have kissed a lot of frogs and a lot of great princes too. I always meant to get married but I just could not get myself down the aisle. I became the runaway bride. Once in planning for a huge extravaganza of a wedding , I came to realize that the prospective groom had become incidental to the overblown event I was staging.
I have also owned four fine homes and lots of beautiful cars.
On a twist on all those old fairy tales, I took advantage of a changing world, rescued myself from the dragon, and made my own happily ever after. I joke that I have always loved men. I just never wanted to own one.
Miss Sam Heede is a contributing columnist to the Highlands News-Sun. She is a resident of Spring Lake.