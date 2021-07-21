A denominational creed book states, “Faith only is a most wholesome doctrine.” This mindset is reflected in many man made doctrines/churches and as all doctrines, it needs to be examined in light of Truth. So, therefore, our question: Is faith and works of obedience competitors or do they cooperate in the Divine plan of salvation? Stay tuned with an open mind!
Step one: “Nor is there salvation in any other, for there is no other name [Jesus Christ of Nazareth] under heaven given among men by which we must be saved” (Acts 4:12). That settles that…no more discussion.
Step Two: A gift includes a giver and receiver. If you are given a gift card to a certain restaurant, you must go to that restaurant to activate the gift. The condition (specific restaurant) does not nullify that it is a gift. Application? “But we see Jesus, who was made a little lower than the angels, for the suffering of death crowned with glory and honor, that He, by the grace of God, might taste death for EVERYONE” (Hebrews 2:9). There is the gift! “And having been perfected, He became the author of eternal salvation to all who OBEY Him” (Hebrews 5:9 caps added). And there is how the gift is activated!
Step Three: After listing several events in the history of Israel, 1 Corinthians 10:11 states “Now all these things happened to them as examples, and they were written for our admonition, upon whom the ends of the ages have come.” Likewise, we have ample examples of how faith and works of obedience cooperate in salvation. Note the following: “Men and brethren, what shall we DO? (Acts 2:37); “Lord, what do you want me to DO? (Acts 9:6; 22:10); “Sirs, what must I DO to be saved? (Acts 16:30 caps added). These questions and accompanying answers are in total agreement with Hebrews 2:9 and 5:9!! And, of course, they alien with Jesus in Matthew 7:21, “Not everyone who says to Me, ‘Lord, Lord,’ shall enter the kingdom of heaven, but he who DOES the WILL of My FATHER in heaven.” (caps added) It does not take a PHD, DD, etc. to understand this, but it does take an open honest mind!!
Yea, but…what about the conflict between Paul and James? What conflict? If you will keep things in context, Paul is writing in Romans and Galatians about works of the law, i.e., circumcision and James is writing about works of faith as a child of God. Of course, Abraham was saved apart from works of the law because he lived before the law given to Israel. Hebrews 11:17-19 clearly states that Abraham’s faith passed the test by obedience!
Now, back to that creed book statement, “Faith only is a most wholesome doctrine.” Faith ONLY advocates never quote a scriptural reference because there is none! This doctrine came out of the Reformation efforts against Catholicism’s works salvation. When God and/or Jesus Christ gives a command, it is not human works when obeyed! Jesus was asked and answered an interesting question: ”Therefore they said to Him, ‘What shall we do, so that we may work the works of God?’ Jesus answered and said to them, ‘This is the work of God, that you believe in Him whom He has sent’” (John 6:28,29). Friend, you can take this to the bank!!
