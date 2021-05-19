The above question may seem to many as a no-brainer! There are those who claim that science has all the facts of evolution and the creation advocates are moving by blind faith! Monroe E. Hawley summaries it this way: “Both creation and evolution require faith. The Christian “by faith…understand that the worlds were framed by the word of God, so that things which are seen were not made of things which do appear” (Hebrews 11:3). The Christian has one thing to believe — “In the beginning God…”
The evolutionist, on the other hand, must accept by faith the various unproven assumptions, i.e., spontaneous generation; lack of mechanism; absence of major changes; human missing links. In fleeing from an eternal God, he has become lost in a maze of unscientific difficulties which are harder to accept than that God has always been.”
Now let’s observe what evolution claims as “fact.” Evolution can be defined as a scientific theory which claims that the universe is self-contained, and that everything in the universe has come into being through random processes over long periods of time without any outside cause. Thus comes the idea of spontaneous generation which is that life can come about from chemicals found in rocks, dirt, water and air.
Do your homework and you will find Francesco Redi and Louis Pasteur disproved the idea of spontaneous generation. Therefore, evolution supporters accept this idea by “faith” with absolutely no evidence!!
The scientific Law of Biogenesis is another problem to evolution. This clearly shows that life comes only from previously existing life of its own kind. According to evolution, the first single-celled creature evolved over billions of years into all the different kinds of life. Closely connected to the “faith” of evolution is the “big bang” theory. Where is the evidence that order came out of the claimed explosion?
Now, what about the faith in Creation? “In the beginning God created the heavens and the earth” (Genesis 1:1). That’s it! This settled all issues. And this is in total agreement with all laws of science, i.e., knowledge. Since matter is not eternal and life comes only from life, there must be an eternal first Cause. “Lord, You have been our dwelling place in all generations. Before the mountains were brought forth, or ever You had formed the earth and the world, even from everlasting to everlasting, You are God” (Psalm 90:1,2).
Atheists (without God), Agnostics (without knowledge) and Infidels (without faith) reject God because they cannot see Him! Really? What is the conclusion when you see footprints in the sand? Somebody has been there. “For since the creation of the world His invisible attributes are clearly seen, being understood by the things that are made, even His eternal power and Godhead, so that they are without excuse” (Romans 1:20).
No, my friend, the overwhelming evidence is there and that is why we are informed, “The fool has said in his heart, ‘There is no God.’ They are corrupt, they have done abominable works, there is none who does good” (Psalm 14:1). You will know a tree by its fruit!!
Frank Parker is a Sebring resident. Viewpoints are the opinion of the writer, not necessarily that of the Highlands News-Sun.