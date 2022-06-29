SEBRING — As 2022 comes to its Summer time, children everywhere are looking for an exciting outlet and activities to do while school is out! This summer The Faith Family Life Worship Center Church led by Patricia Sholtz opened its doors to ages/school grades K-12 for a Vacation Bible School summer themed “Jerusalem Marketplace.” There were a total of 15+ volunteers and 50+ children signed up for the event to take the kids back in time back to Jerusalem.
The marketplace consisted of a carpentry area, a bakery area, and even a Synagogue along a village playground which taught older games. These games were based on creating healthier group activities that introduced new skills, along with learning old folk dances, how to play the dreidel and much more.
All children were divided into groups within the 12 tribes and all were led by a tribe leader rotating within these areas to know and learn things within the bible. This event lasted a week long from June 13-17 and a program representing the lessons learned was presented on that following Sunday. Learning about the bible, having fun and even having some great singing and dancing is a pretty good deal for some summer fun.