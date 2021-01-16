Sedition and insurrection. A concerned movement to overthrow an established government, a revolt or rebellion. The action of rising in arms or open resistance against established authority or government. Conduct inciting to rebellion against the constituted authority.
Can you imagine these “tough guys” storming the nation’s Capitol, the people's house, and actually gaining entrance? Next to the White House, the Capitol is the most fortified building in Washington, D.C. Once again, you will notice Donald J. Trump never gets his hands dirty. He leaves that to everyone else that works with him or for him. He doesn’t care a wit about the mob that stormed the Capitol, he just wanted to enable them. He knew that he could work them up to a frenzy and that is exactly what he did.
As I have said many times before, “It only takes one man.” Only, this time he went too far and he will pay for this breach one way or another. I can only say, “It’s about time.” Four years of him as President of these United States is more than enough. He claims that the election was stolen from him, but he has no proof. No one does because this election was the most creditable election in our history. The votes were counted and re-counted and the result was the same. Joe Biden won fair and square. And now, look at us.
The world cannot believe that the bed of democracy has stooped to a third world country with no moral principles or conduct. There are people in this country who cannot distinguish between right or wrong or good or evil. Donald J. Trump has bucked citizen against citizen, country against country, trashed our government agencies and made us the laughing stock of the world. All accomplished by this one man.
America, you’ve been had. There is a lot of work to be done before we can regain our place in this world. America, let’s all take the first step to heal ourselves. We have faced Trump; we will deal with him and move forward. I have faith in the American spirit. Bye, bye Donald.
Judith Eckstein
Sebring