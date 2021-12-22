Why is it that people in this nation lack faith and fear in something greater than themselves? Fear is a feeling that comes from Satan; surety and success comes from God? God requires belief in him and requires the understanding that freedom does not come from the government or corporations, but from him.
Far too many people today place their absolute faith on others or entities in which their true intentions may be hidden. For example, the near deification of the CDC and Prevention over the past year and a half. Millions of people have blindly followed anything and everything the CDC says, despite its known flip-flops and potential conflicts of interest. People fear and love the CDC. People believe that the CDC holds the key to their individual and personal freedom.
This is a fallacy like nothing before. Freedom comes from God. People allow their false feelings to take control instead of looking at the facts. People look at the things that are seen of others instead of the heart.
David of the bible was a puny runt that God picked from Jesse’s many strong looking sons to be king of Israel that the prophet Samuel could not understand. Samuel looked at the physical appearance, God looked at the heart. We must be conscious of our morality. Stealing, kidnapping, murder, adultery and other forms of debauchery may give the sinner instant gratification and an immediate feeling of pleasure, but the fact is, they are breaking the spiritual paradigm that makes the world run smoothly and causing disease, sickness and weather disasters.
More so, they will find their morally corrupt being eating itself alive as they ponder over their past transgressions. Man, today does not realize the impact that their actions have on the world around them.
Take the example of the ramifications that a murder may have. Not only is the person who was killed taken from this world, but the lives of those close to that person are irreparably damaged. Never again will they feel safe or comfortable. In fact, they may seek revenge themselves.
We live in a society that is truly morally corrupt. Rather than those who fear and love God being praised, it is exactly the opposite. The people most adored by others in our world are those who openly transgress his commands. It’s the greatest deception that Satan throws at us as he did to Jesus when he showed and said, all the kingdoms of the world and glory of them I will give thee if thou wilt fall down and worship me.
Transgender and homosexual people are considered heroes in our world today. Corrupt politicians and businesspeople are our leaders. How can a society hold itself up successfully if the people most adored and followed, so to say maintaining the function, have no foundation themselves? There is no TRUTH in them.
We must remember that worshipping anyone or anything other than God himself is the gravest sin of them all — idolatry. When we bend the knee to those people and those things that beg for our praise, we are openly revolting against God’s sovereignty over the world. It is only God who is deserving of our praise, and from him only can we be uplifted.
The United States of America was founded on the strong foundational belief in a higher power. Our founding fathers understood that the success of the new nation would not be due to the righteousness of men, but rather from the kindness of God such as, “Conscience is the most sacred of all property.” — James Madison, 1792; “Resistance to tyranny becomes the Christian and social duty of each individual. … Continue steadfast and, with a proper sense of your dependence on God, nobly defend those rights which heaven gave, and no man ought to take from us,” John Hancock.
They recognized that the early success of the nation and our independence was Divine Providence itself. Look no further than the first Thanksgiving Day proclamation. What we today use as a holiday to watch football, get drunk and stuff ourselves with turkey. George Washington saw as, a day of public thanksgiving and prayer to be observed by acknowledging with grateful hearts the Almighty God especially by affording them an opportunity peaceably to establish a form of government for their safety and happiness.
Think of how far we have strayed from those prophetic words. In times of crisis, the most ardent opponents of faith come to the realization of God’s supremacy. They turn to him in prayer and supplication, looking for answers and for strength. They realize they have nowhere else to turn. Faith is not a tool to be utilized only when it is convenient. Faith is a lifelong struggle with God, culminating ultimately in the one idea that is common to all people — death.
No faith or unbelief is the unforgivable sin for without faith, it is impossible to please him, Hebrews 11:6, KJV.
It is in the last moments of a person’s time on earth that they turn to their creator and reflect on their past. They think of the good and the bad, begging for mercy. All people were born knowing of God without excuse, Romans 1:20, KJV, even though most suppress it. They want to live a life of sin only to repent in near death.
There are many causes, some being our over-reliance on mass-produced and highly processed food. Eating is too easy. Those before us had to work and toil for their produce. More so, today’s world requires no work. People can sit at home collecting more money from the government than by working.
People are also too arrogant and prideful. They believe that their success is solely due to their being, when in fact all success and praise comes from God. It is true that Abraham begged God to spare Sodom and Gomorrah to save the righteous. God complied, but ultimately the transgressions of the cities were too great to even save their good.
Bruce Tooker is a resident of Sebring. Guest columns are the opinion of the writer, not necessarily that of the Highlands News-Sun.