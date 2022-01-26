I had been looking for a new outlet of creativity but I couldn’t seem to settle on anything.
Then in a local community newsletter, I saw an article inviting women who like to sew to join a ministry in which simple dresses and shorts are made for needy children overseas.
My heart started pumping with excitement … and trepidation. I knew my responsibilities and didn’t want to overload my ‘plate.’ Also, I hadn’t sewn for so many years nor did I own a sewing machine.
But the ministry aspect of this endeavor engaged with my heart. So, I made an appointment to speak with the lady that had started this ministry.
I explained my other commitments and my lack of recent sewing experience and my need for a sewing machine. In essence, I listed all my inadequacies much like Moses did with God when he asked him to lead the Israelites out of Egypt.
But her glowing countenance and willingness to teach me along with no deadlines or quotas ignited my heart further. Before I knew it, I had a simple sewing machine and a gracious teacher to take me to the next step.
Recently while reading 2 Thessalonians 1:11b NLT which says, ”May he give you the power to accomplish all the good things your faith prompts you to do,” I thought of my sewing with Sewing Seeds ministry.
How do we know when it is our faith that is prompting us to do certain things? I believe a heart excitement builds within while without there is a sense that perhaps I’m not really up to this.
Then I remember that if God is prompting this good thing … something that will bring glory to Him and show love to others … then he will enable me and equip me in the task.
First, the sewing machine arrived and my kind husband Ken sat with me and helped me get it up and running. Next, my new mentor came and sat beside me, giving me helpful hints about the machine and instructions on how to sew the garments.
Finally on my own, I prayed for the child who would receive the garment at some point.
Sometimes I realized I’d made a mistake and would have to pull out stitches (definitely not my favorite task) and start over again. But that always led me to feeling happier knowing I had done my best.
Colossians 3:23 NKJV says, “And whatever you do, do it heartily as to the Lord …”
Faith promptings. A leading within your heart and soul … fulfilled in the doing. Selah