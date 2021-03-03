In recent weeks, we discussed the subjects of faith and works. We learned from the Bible there are two types of faith: a living faith and a dead faith. The last half of James 2 describes a faith accompanied by works as a living faith. However, verses 17 & 26 of the same chapter define a faith without works as “dead.”
Neither faith nor works is more important than the other. They are simply two parts of God’s plan for us to live righteous and godly lives so that we may obtain an eternal life in Heaven through His amazing grace and bountiful love for us. Despite many in the religious world who teach otherwise, the Bible is clear: a living faith will produce life; a dead faith will produce death. Galatians 5:6 puts this concept into complete clarity when it records that what really matters is “faith working through love.”
This brings us to a story about Jesus recorded in Mark 2. Verses 1-5 read, “When He had come back to Capernaum several days afterward, it was heard that He was at home. And many were gathered together, so that there was no longer room, not even near the door; and He was speaking the word to them. And they came, bringing to Him a paralytic, carried by four men. Being unable to get to Him because of the crowd, they removed the roof above Him; and when they had dug an opening, they let down the pallet on which the paralytic was lying. And Jesus seeing their faith said to the paralytic, “Son, your sins are forgiven.”” In this account, we see four men who loved a crippled man very much. Their belief Jesus could heal their friend was so strong that they went to great lengths to bring him into the presence of the Son of God. Not only did Jesus forgive the sins of the paralytic, but later, in verses 11 & 12, Jesus said, “I say to you, get up, pick up your pallet and go home. And he got up and immediately picked up the pallet and went out in the sight of everyone, so that they were all amazed and were glorifying God, saying, “We have never seen anything like this.””
One of the greatest lessons found in this story is in verse 5 where Jesus saw the faith of the four men. But, how can faith be seen? A dead faith, which consists only of the mental belief in someone or something, cannot be seen. However, a living faith, which consists of belief put into action, can be seen. When Jesus saw the faith of those four men, he rewarded that faith by healing their friend.
Although many will say that faith alone or works alone is all that is necessary to be saved, God through His inspired word teaches something entirely different. According to the Scriptures, the participation of both elements in our lives is needed to obtain the Lord’s blessing. “But someone may well say, “You have faith and I have works; show me your faith without the works, and I will show you my faith by my works.”” (James 2:18)
So, how does God want you to live your life? He wants you to believe Him, obey Him, and show the world your faith in Him! By doing these things, your life will change, other lives will change, and the Lord in Heaven above will be pleased.
If you cannot worship with us in person, take time to "assemble" with us online! Sunday morning worship begins at 10 a.m. and Wednesday night Bible study begins at 6 p.m.
