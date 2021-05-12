Faith with liberty
I feel pressed to speak about something I really don’t want to talk about. There’s denominations that believe it’s a sin to drink alcoholic beverages, when in scripture according to Bible, from what I read it is not a sin.
Scripture says it is not what comes into the mouth that defiles a person but what comes out of the mouth for it reveals one’s heart. Matthew 15:10, 11, 17-20. An elder in the church is not to be given to, too much wine. I Timothy 3:8.
God made wine to make man’s heart merry. In Colossians 2:16 it says don’t let anyone judge you according to meat and drink, the Sabbath day and holy day which is a foreshadow of things to come. Drink a little wine for your often infirmities. I Timothy 5:23.
The Bible says we are not to be drunk with wine but be filled with the spirit. Being drunk is a sin, but if one drinks and is temperate it is not a sin. We as Christians are suppose to hold to God’s word in the Bible and not the doctrines of men. Deuteronomy 14:22-26 says come to God’s designated place. If you are far off, sell what you have for a tithe and buy wine and even strong drink and come to God’s meeting place. God wouldn’t say strong drink if it was a sin. We have a religion and faith that isn’t touch not, taste not, but a faith where we have liberty.
I say these things not to encourage anyone to drink alcoholic drink for it could be a stumbling block for those who aren’t temperate in their drinking.
To call it a sin, scripture doesn’t say that to me.
If any has faith and is not convicted in his conscience, let him keep it to himself.
History teaches that for the first 1,800 years, Christians generally consumed alcoholic beverages as a common part of everyday life. Wikipedia.com
I believe the younger generation doesn’t want anything to do with religion because of some churches stand, that drinking is a sin, when it’s not a sin, drunkeness is.
Whether you drink or not it’s about Jesus saving us from our sins and salvation. And that’s not to say that Christians who believe in not drinking are bad, for they are good Christians also.
Paul Strunc
Sebring