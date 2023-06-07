In the first article on the Home/ Marriage study, we considered the perfect “How to …” book. i.e., the Bible, the following building blocks: Commitment for Life, Shared Identity, Absolute Faithfulness and Understanding the Roll/Work of Each Other.
As in all Divine instructions, the plan will work if you will work the plan.
5) Unreserved love: “So Jacob served seven years for Rachel, and they seemed only a few days to him because of the love he had for her” (Genesis 29:20). It turned out to be a total of 14 years. (Genesis 29:30) Jacob’s love for Rachel was tested and it passed the test.
First, consider the qualities of this “unreserved love” desperately needed in marriages and homes today as listed in 1 Corinthians 13:4-8 (NASV): patient, kind, not jealous, does not brag, not arrogant, not act unbecomingly, not seek its own, not provoked, not take into account a wrong suffered, not rejoice in unrighteousness, rejoices in truth, bears all things, believes all things, hopes all things, endures all things and never fails. Amplified NT: endures long, patient, kind; never envious nor boils over with jealousy; not boastful or vainglorious, not haughtily, not conceited — arrogant or inflated with pride, not rude, not act unbecomingly, not insist on own rights, not self-seeking, not touchy, fretful, resentful, no account of evil done, not rejoice in injustice, rejoices when right prevail, bears under all things, ready to believe the best, hopes are fadeless, endures everything, never fails.
When these Godly traits are living in wife and husband, mother and father, son and daughter the home will be able to withstand anything a godless society can hurl at them. “Wives, submit to our own husbands, as is fitting in the Lord. Husbands, love your wives and do not be bitter toward them. Children, obey your parents in all things, for this is well pleasing to the Lord. Fathers, do not provoke your children, lest they become discouraged” (Colossian 3:18-21). There is no better “How to …” book than the original Book.
6) Mutual submission. The effectiveness of this quality is based on the mindset that each member of the family is a servant! “But I want you to know that the head of every man is Christ, the head of the woman is man, and the head of Christ is God” (1 Corinthians 11:3).
Though the husband is the head of the wife and home, ‘So husbands ought to love their own wives as their own bodies, he who loves his wife loves himself” (Ephesians 5:28) and “… Fathers, do not provoke your children to wrath, but bring them up in the training and admonition of the Lord” (Ephesians 6:4). Wives, though submissive to their husbands, are to “see that she respects her husband” (Ephesians 5:22,33). Children are not only to obey their parents but to “honor your father and mother” (Ephesians 6:1,2). Children can obey (out of fear) and not honor but they CANNOT honor and not obey. Jesus stated the principle this way, “But why do you call me ‘Lord, Lord,’ and not do the things which I say?” (Luke 6:46).
7) Sexual fulfillment. “…Have you not read that He who made them at the beginning, made them male and female” (Matthew 19:4). Divine plan has always involved design for a purpose. What was the purpose of male and female? 1) “Be fruitful and multiply” (Genesis 1:27,28) for the procreation and nurture of continuing generations of mankind upon earth is a God-ordained privilege and commandment. Of course, this can only be accomplished by a union of “Adam and Eve” and not “Adam and Steve”! 2) Proverbs 5:15-20 describes the intimacy of sexual relations between wife and husband. Further inspired instructions are in 1 Corinthians 7:1-5. Hollywood has carried “sex” into the gutter and that tragically is the masses source of information. There was always the need to restore Biblical teaching and respect for that which is sacred. Note Malachi 2:10-16 with the above-mentioned scriptures. “Marriage is honorable among all, and the bed undefiled; but fornicators and adulterers God will judge” (Hebrews 13:4). Frank Parker can be contacted at frankparker27@gmail.com
Frank Parker is a resident of Sebring.