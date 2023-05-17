The “How To…” book industry is big business. Thousands of such books are published each year at the cost of millions of dollars to the buying public. One of the best books on a purpose driven life is a study of Nehemiah. And of course, the best book on guidance for the successful marriage and home is already in your home … the Bible! But, like any other “How To…” book, it must be read and followed even in those areas that cut to the heart. “For the word of God is living and powerful, and sharper than any two-edged sword, piercing even to the division of soul and spirit, and of joints and marrow, and is a discerner of the thoughts and intents of the heart” (Hebrews 4:12).
Consider some “How To…” (part 1 of 3) from the Book of books:
1) Marriage is a commitment for life. Any other mind set is doomed for failure. This commitment was expressed in the joining of Eve and Adam, “Therefore a man shall leave his father and mother and be joined to his wife, and they shall become one flesh” (Genesis 2:24). As in so many things that are sacred, mankind corrupted through the centuries this Divine plan (Malachi 2:10-16). Jesus, of course, fully conscious of these departures, called for a return to the original intent of marriage in Matthew 19:3-9. Commitment is almost a lost word in our society today and that has a negative effect on marriage. History clearly teaches that as goes the home/marriage so goes the nation. Friends, this being true, the USA is in deep trouble.
2) Shared identity in marriage union. “And the Lord God said, ‘It is not good that man should be alone; I will make him a helper comparable to him’” (Genesis 2:18). [“Companion suitable for helping him” (Jewish Bible); “helper suitable for him” (NIV); “helper fit for him” (RSV)]. The context of this statement shows the knowledge and intelligence of Adam and the kind of superior being the “suitable help” would need to be. Thus, woman was made from man to compliment each other but not in competition with each other. And Adam recognized this truth, “This is now bone of my bones and flesh of my flesh; she shall be called woman, because she was taken out of man” (Genesis 2:23). This same truth was confirmed by the Holy Spirit through the pen of Paul in Ephesians 5:28,29.
3) Absolute faithfulness to each other. “Can a man take fire to his bosom, and his clothes not be burned? Can one walk on hot coals and his feet not be seared? So is he who goes in to his neighbor’s wife; whoever touches her shall not be innocent” (Proverbs 6:27-29). As the warning was needed in the time of Isaiah, so it is desperately needed today, “Woe to those who call evil good and good evil; who put darkness for light and light for darkness, who put bitter for sweet, and sweet for bitter. Woe to those who are wise in their own eyes, and prudent in their own sight” (Isaiah 5:20,21). When humans set the standard of morality, there is really no standard for “situation ethics.” If so, anything goes. The evidence of this is clearly seen in same sex marriage doctrine. We should be thankful that we have the living, unchangeable Truth for guidance in all things. (2 Timothy 3:16,17) There is no doubt as to Jehovah’s standard for purity in marriage: “Marriage is honorable among all, and the bed undefiled; but fornicators and adulterers God will judge” (Hebrews 13:4).
4) The role of husband and wife. Society, through its many avenues of communication, has plotted wife and husband as competitors even in the marriage relationship. Of course, this undermines the oneness of the plan. The “How To…” book, i.e., Bible, clearly recognizes the different roles of husband and wife. The husband is placed at the head of the marriage/home (1 Corinthians 11:3, Ephesians 5:23) but this is not a place of a dictator or a tyrant. It is a place of leadership that leads from the position of a servant. The wife is submissive to her husband (Ephesians 5:22,24,33) not as a slave or inferior but as an equal in Christ (Galatians 3:28). There are many differences between male and female beyond the obvious and the Creator of both took these into account in setting forth their works/responsibilities! As in all things, the Divine plan is perfect.