Picture day at the Christian school where I worked as a secretary was exciting for everyone. Dressed in their best school clothes, hair done just right, smiling faces were captured on film to preserve precious memories.
Those had been difficult days for our family as my husband Ken had been very sick and unable to work for a time. This prompted me to seek out a position where I could use my secretarial skills for the Lord; and, also, be near our boys and at home whenever they were.
So … what to wear for picture day?
I knew bright clothing would show up best for the camera so I combed my closet for something colorful.
Ah! There it is. My ‘coat of many colors.’ Actually, a sweater with stripes of all the colors in the rainbow. That’s it, I thought.
Every time I wore that sweater, I was reminded of the story in Genesis 37: 3 NLT that says, “One day Jacob had a special gift made for Joseph – a beautiful robe.” This robe according to the NKJV version says, “He made him a tunic of many colors.”
Joseph and his dreams, his special coat and favoritism from his father, Jacob, caused his brothers’ jealousy to boil over. They sold him into slavery and told his father he was dead; bringing his special robe soaked in a young goat’s blood as their proof.
But in Genesis 39: 2, we read these words, “The Lord was with Joseph.”
Throughout every trial and success, “The Lord was with Joseph.”
And so, when I donned my sweater of many colors, I thought about how God never left Joseph and promised he would never leave us or forsake us. Even through the challenges our family was facing…our circumstances and my husband’s ill health, I knew that the Lord was with us.
This brought hope and a measure of God’s grace and that sweater became one of my favorites. I wish I still had it. But I do have the picture!
Recently, a new friend shared a picture of a beautiful cross-stitching she had created. Beyond beautiful.
Every stitch had come together in this amazing picture. The underside still had knots she’d tied off in order to change the colors of the thread.
And, isn’t that what God is doing with each of our lives? Not creating a coat or sweater of many colors that will eventually fray and be thrown away. But rather a colorful life where he is with us in the shadows and the sunshine.
A colorful life … heaven’s perspective … here and for eternity. Selah