Picture day at the Christian school where I worked as a secretary was exciting for everyone. Dressed in their best school clothes, hair done just right, smiling faces were captured on film to preserve precious memories.

Those had been difficult days for our family as my husband Ken had been very sick and unable to work for a time. This prompted me to seek out a position where I could use my secretarial skills for the Lord; and, also, be near our boys and at home whenever they were.

Recommended for you