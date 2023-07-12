Consider the following situations: “Now it happened, as Jesus sat at the table in the house, that behold, many tax collectors and sinners came and sat down with Him and His disciples. And when the Pharisees saw it, they said to His disciples, ‘Why does your Teacher eat with tax collectors and sinners?’” (Matthew 9:10,11); Cornelius “a devout man and one who feared God with all his household, who gave alms generously to the people, and prayed to God always” (Acts 10:2); “I wrote you in my letter not to associate with immoral people; I did not at all mean with the immoral people of this world, or with the covetous and swindlers, or with idolaters, for then you would have to go out of the world” (1 Corinthians 5:9,10).
What do the above have in common? They are all part of “all the nations” (Matthew 28:18-20) and “all creation” (Mark 16:15,16) and they all are in need of the same gospel message, i.e., amazing grace. This amazing grace, the sacrifice of Jesus and the new birth, is needed for saving “Jews, devout men from every nation under heaven” (Acts 2:5), “Cornelius, the centurion, a just man, one who fears God…” (Acts 10:22) and the fornicators, idolaters, adulterers, homosexual, sodomites, thieves, covetous, drunkards, revilers and extortioners in Corinth! (1 Corinthians 6:9-11; Acts 18:1-8)