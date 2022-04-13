Palm Sunday, Good Friday and Easter fill me with hope and expectancy.
Yes, we celebrate events of a time in which we were not born. However, these events have eternal significance and are as vital today as they were then.
For example, Palm Sunday. It was celebratory when I was growing up. We looked forward to being in our church that was decorated with Palm branches. Then we got to take one home.
My aunt did flannelgraph stories for us children. The figures that rested on the flannel background helped the story…the Triumphal Entry of Jesus into Jerusalem … come to life. Then we would have dinner with extended family.
As we progressed through the week, Good Friday brought solemnity to our celebration. For on that day so long ago, Jesus willingly took our place to pay the debt of our sin. Many who had cheered and welcomed his triumphal entry into Jerusalem, now jeered at him and called for his crucifixion. A solemn service would be shared as we thought about Jesus’ sacrifice for us.
But then we rejoiced for Sunday was surely coming.
And, now, decked out in our new spring finery, we went to church and sang of his glorious resurrection. The scent of the beautiful white lilies and the celebratory atmosphere filled our hearts with hope and joy.
I can still remember a sermon my uncle, who was our pastor, preached at the Sunrise service. If there were newspapers in that day, what would the headlines have been?
And so, we go from Mark 11:9 NLT, “Praise God! Blessings on the one who comes in the name of the Lord” to the mob’s cry in Mark 15: 14 of “Crucify him!”
And at last in chapter 16 verse 5, the women who had come to anoint Jesus’ body encounter an angel who says, “Don’t be alarmed. You are looking for Jesus of Nazareth, who was crucified. He isn’t here! He is risen from the dead!”
When through faith and by his grace we receive Jesus into our hearts, we are born again into God’s eternal family. And then the Scripture found in 1 Peter 1:3-4 becomes our own.
“It is by his great mercy that we have been born again, because God raised Jesus Christ from the dead. Now we live with great expectation and we have a priceless inheritance – an inheritance that is kept in heaven for you, pure and undefiled, beyond the reach of change and decay.”
Such inexpressible joy is ours when we go from death to life in Christ. Selah