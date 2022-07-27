The move from North Carolina to Tennessee has been a leaning on God journey. Though I’ve shared this story with you already, I want to show you how the Lord spoke through Scripture specifically at each juncture.
My prayer was to hear God’s voice and be sure it was his will that we make this move.
One day while reading in Isaiah 43 NLT verses 18 and 19 jumped out at me and took up residence in my heart.
“Forget about what’s happened. Don’t keep going over old history. Be alert, be present. I’m about to do something brand new. It’s bursting out! Don’t you see it? There it is!”
And with that, we took the first steps toward this momentous, unanticipated move.
Traveling toward Chattanooga, a church van passed us reminding us to visit Cleveland.
We kept our minds open to God’s leading while Cleveland and its accessibility to stores and services kept popping up in our minds.
As the market dictated, houses became unavailable within an hour. I felt discouragement settling in.
Then we saw the house God would keep for us while he built our faith, hope and expectancy.
Once again he spoke through a more fleshed out version of a favorite Psalm (27:14 AMP).
“Wait and hope for and expect the Lord; be brave and of good courage and let your heart be stout and enduring. Yes, wait for and hope for and expect the Lord.”
So, when every house we visited online or in person became a no, I believed it was because we had already found one…though our offer wasn’t accepted at the time. A couple of months passed but visions of this house attached itself to my mind and imagination.
When doubt crept in, the Lord gave me Habakkuk 2:1 and 3 NLT.
“I will climb up to my watchtower and stand at my guardpost. There I will wait to see what the Lord says…This vision is for a future time…if it seems slow in coming, wait patiently, for it will surely take place. It will not be delayed.”
We and the realtor kept our eye on the pending offer for this house. We gained a second wind in the waiting knowing God’s timing is perfect.
Once back on the market, the house became ours and we joyfully and thankfully took the keys God had been holding for us by his grace.
How clearly we can hear his voice through his word when we really listen and expect him to speak.
In this instance, ‘Grace Cottage’ is the result. Selah