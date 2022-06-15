A glance at the calendar for June reminded me of two special people in our family whose birthdays were a day apart. Mom Merop (Martina) celebrated on June 9 and my dad, Ceasar Turchiarelli, celebrated June 10 and are remembered with much love.
Both are now with the Lord and, although we miss them and would wish we could share our lives with them still, we know they are whole, complete and full of health and joy in heaven.
However, Mom’s life is one in which she exemplified unwavering trust in God in all of her circumstances. And that included not having a mom to raise her, living with relatives and friends, and sometimes with her father.
It included raising five children in the fear and admonition of the Lord and performing all the daily tasks of mothering while being a loving wife to her husband, Ray.
She had a light-hearted way of enduring her burdens without complaint. She’d say, “Why complain? Nobody listens anyway.” She prayed, fervently, as we came to realize even more when, after her passing, we found her prayer journal.
She had an extraordinarily accepting nature, which my son and I experienced when Ken and I married enfolding our families. I hope I come close once in a while as I see much of her in my husband’s nature.
As not only Dad’s birthday but Father’s Day approaches, I remember the shy and endearing ways of my dad. His work ethic is one to emulate as well as his deep roots of faith in the Lord Jesus Christ.
With his faith anchored in Christ, all who knew him both at work or in the community, knew they could count on him. A strong family man, he loved to be with his personal, extended and church family as well as in the community wherever he lived.
A Pearl Harbor survivor, his patriotism and love of country were values he honored, participating in the various VFW ceremonies every patriotic holiday.
He taught me to love God, do my duty to those around me and show kindness. His love of Scripture (even continuing to memorize verses in his later years) and his faithful prayer life spilled into my life nurturing the same in me.
We saw in our parents the desire to fulfill Colossians 3:17 NKJV, “And whatever you do in word or deed, do all in the name of the Lord Jesus, giving thanks to God the Father through Him.”
Not just dates on a calendar in the month of June. But precious memories. Selah