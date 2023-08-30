In rural Carbon County, Pennsylvania, a group of men were drinking beer and discharging firearms from the rear deck of a home owned by Irving Michaels, age 27. The men were firing at a raccoon that was wandering by, but the beer impaired their aim. Despite the estimated 35 shots the group fired, the animal escaped into a drainage pipe that was three feet in diameter.

Determined to terminate the animal, Mr. Michaels retrieved a can of gasoline and poured some down the pipe, intending to smoke the animal out. After several unsuccessful attempts to ignite the fuel, Mr. Michaels emptied the entire five-gallon fuel can down the pipe and tried to ignite it again, to no avail.

Recommended for you