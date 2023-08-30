In rural Carbon County, Pennsylvania, a group of men were drinking beer and discharging firearms from the rear deck of a home owned by Irving Michaels, age 27. The men were firing at a raccoon that was wandering by, but the beer impaired their aim. Despite the estimated 35 shots the group fired, the animal escaped into a drainage pipe that was three feet in diameter.
Determined to terminate the animal, Mr. Michaels retrieved a can of gasoline and poured some down the pipe, intending to smoke the animal out. After several unsuccessful attempts to ignite the fuel, Mr. Michaels emptied the entire five-gallon fuel can down the pipe and tried to ignite it again, to no avail.
Not one to admit defeat by a wild animal, the determined Mr. Michaels proceeded to slide feet-first approximately 15 feet down the sloping pipe to toss the match. The subsequent rapidly-expanding fireball propelled Mr. Michaels back the way he had come, though at a much higher rate of speed. He exited the angled pipe “like a Polaris missile leaves a submarine,” said one witness. Mr. Michaels was launched directly over his own home, right over the heads of his astonished friends onto his front lawn. In all, he traveled over 200 feet through the air. “There was a Doppler Effect to his scream as he flew over us,” a friend said, “followed by a loud thud.”
As funny as this story might be, there is an element of sheer stupidity to it. Now, most of us have done ignorant things in our lives, but we generally had the choice to avoid them if we had first given thought to what we were doing. However, that choice is not always available to the drinker. Thus, incompetence will always follow the one who drinks, because alcohol impairs and even takes away one’s ability to reason and think through a given situation.
Titus 2:11, 12 reads, “For the grace of God has appeared, bringing salvation to all men, instructing us to deny ungodliness and worldly desires and to live sensibly, righteously and godly in the present age.” Is drinking ungodly? Is alcohol a worldly desire? Is it something that is not sensible? Note the following pearls of wisdom from the book of Proverbs:
Proverb 20:1 reads, “Wine is a mocker, strong drink a brawler, and whoever is intoxicated by it is not wise.”
Proverb 21:17 states, “He who loves pleasure will become a poor man; He who loves wine and oil will not become rich.”
Proverb 6:27, 28 asks, “Can a man take fire in his bosom and his clothes not be burned? Or can a man walk on hot coals and his feet not be scorched?”
These passages of scripture call into question the ability of one who drinks to be wise, successful, or even safe from harm, but do not take my word for it. Listen again to the inspired word of God comment on the sad condition of the drinker. Proverb 23:29-35 reads, “Who has woe? Who has sorrow? Who has contentions? Who has complaining? Who has wounds without cause? Who has redness of eyes? Those who linger long over wine, those who go to taste mixed wine. Do not look on the wine when it is red, when it sparkles in the cup, when it goes down smoothly; at the last it bites like a serpent and stings like a viper. Your eyes will see strange things and your mind will utter perverse things. And you will be like one who lies down in the middle of the sea, or like one who lies down on the top of a mast. “They struck me, but I did not become ill; they beat me, but I did not know it. When shall I awake? I will seek another drink.””
In the New Testament, Paul instructed the church at Ephesus in Ephesians 5:17, 18, “So then do not be foolish, but understand what the will of the Lord is. And do not get drunk with wine, for that is dissipation, but be filled with the Spirit.” Rather than filling our lives with something as destructive as alcohol, why not fill it with God? 1 Corinthians 6:19, 20 asks the Christian, “Or do you not know that your body is a temple of the Holy Spirit who is in you, whom you have from God, and that you are not your own? For you have been bought with a price: therefore, glorify God in your body.”
If one truly wants to give God his best, then drinking has no place in his or her life. Alcohol destroys both the body and the mind. It affects one physically, mentally, emotionally, and spiritually. Why would anyone risk so much for something that promises so little and delivers nothing? Perhaps, it is because he or she has not given thought to the consequences of drinking something so devastating.
In 1 Peter 1:13-15, Christians are told, “Therefore, prepare your minds for action, keep sober in spirit fix your hope completely on the grace to be brought to you at the revelation of Jesus Christ. As obedient children, do not be conformed to the former lusts which were yours in your ignorance, but like the Holy One who called you, be holy yourselves also in all your behavior.” If one is to be a child of God, then he must behave like a child of God. Those who drink alcohol resemble more the prince of darkness than the Prince of Peace. So, think before you drink, and then, don’t drink!
Kevin’s Komments is written by Kevin Patterson and presented by the Sebring Parkway church of Christ assembling at 3800 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870. Find us on the internet at www.sebringcoc.com, or e-mail us at sebringparkway@sebringcoc.com.