GIFT! A gift involves three: giver, gift and receiver. These are not competitive, but cooperative. This gift, plan of redemption, was in the mind of Deity before time began and was revealed to the world through the Word became flesh and dwelt among us as the Son of God, Jesus Christ (2 Timothy 1:9,10). This plan of mercy and grace reflects the mindset of our Creator in not willing for any to perish but for all to come to repentance. They, likewise, desire all to be saved and come to a knowledge of the truth. So, therefore, the good news/gospel/gift was commissioned to be preached to the whole world, then and now!
RECEIVED! Receiving a gift activates the power of the gift. The gift of grace and its benefits are available to all (Hebrews 2:9), but is activated to the obedient (Hebrews 5:9). Thanks to the direction of the Holy Spirit, we have numerous examples in Acts of precious souls receiving the gift by an obedient faith. Such an example began on Pentecost (Acts 2) following the ascension of Jesus. The believers were told in order to receive remission of sins and the gift of the Holy Spirit, i.e., amazing grace, repent and be baptized which 3,000 did that day! (Acts 2:41).
AWESOME! This word and all others are inadequate to describe grace when we see the big Biblical picture. Romans 11:33 states, “Oh, the depth of the riches both of the wisdom and knowledge of God! How unsearchable are His judgments and His ways past finding out!” This is Paul’s proclamation after laying out the unfolding of the eternal plan of salvation for ALL mankind. The laying out of that plan arrived in the fullness of time! (Galatians 4:4)
COST! The grace of God is free, but not cheap! A serious student of the Word will readily recognize what this free gift cost the Father, Jesus and ME! Of course, John 3:16 comes to mind, but Romans 8:32 declares it this way: “He who did not spare His own Son, but delivered Him over for us all…”. Where do you go to summarize the cost Jesus paid for the amazing grace? Consider 2 Corinthians 5:21: “He made Him who knew no sin to be sin on our behalf, so that we might become the righteousness of God in Him”. Now it comes to my cost. “Since you have in obedience to the truth purified your souls for a sincere love of the brethren, fervently love one another from the heart, for you have been born again not of seed which is
perishable but imperishable, that is, through the living and enduring word of God” (1 Peter 1:22,23).
EFFECT! Staying with the last letter of grace, E, effect implies there are multiple blessings through the grace of God and being IN Christ Jesus. (Galatians 3:26-29) Perhaps the best summary would be: “Blessed be the God and Father of our Lord Jesus Christ, who has blessed us with EVERY SPIRITUAL BLESSING in the heavenly places IN Christ” (Ephesians 1:3 caps added). The sun rises on the evil and good and the rain falls on the just and unjust. (Matthew 5:45; Acts 14:17) But, all SPIRITUAL blessings are in and through Christ. One list is Ephesians 1:3-14. Read and drink deeply from the well of AMAZING GRACE.
Frank Parker is a Sebring resident.