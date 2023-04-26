“But God, who is rich in mercy, because of His great love with which he loved us, even when we were dead in trespasses, made us alive together with Christ (by grace you have been saved), and raised us up together, and made us sit together in heavenly places in Christ Jesus, that in the ages to come He might show the exceeding riches of His grace in His kindness toward us in Christ Jesus” (Ephesians 2:4-7). Ephesians is a follow-up letter to the saints in that city after Paul taught them the message of grace and their conversion/obedience recorded in Acts 19, 20. In Ephesians 2:1-3, he recalls their former life outside of grace, outside of Christ, outside the church, the body of Christ.

A key to understanding grace is understanding mercy … ”is the outward manifestation of pity; it assumes need on the part of him who receives it, and the resources adequate to meet the need on the part of him who shows it” (Vine’s Complete Expository Dictionary). This connection between mercy and grace is beautifully described to Titus: “But when the kindness of God our Savior and His love for mankind appeared, He saved us, not on the basis of deeds which we have done in righteousness, but according to His mercy, by the washing of regeneration and renewing by the Holy Spirit, whom He poured out upon us richly through Jesus Christ our Savior, so that being justified by His grace we would be made heirs, according to the hope of eternal life” (Titus 3:4-7).

