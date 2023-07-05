Flowers are magnetic to me.
I can’t pass them by. I must stop and appreciate them.
I love to celebrate the many faceted colors, intricacies and details that can only be appreciated when close up and still. My praise lifts to the Creator who so majestically designed each one…whether miniature or jumbo…his hand is evident.
Green, leafy plants and trees bring life to the outdoor landscape and indoors.
There is one plant I love to see each morning in my kitchen. Before our move from North Carolina to Tennessee, I had noticed the variegated leaves fading and losing their confident posture.
When it was time to move, I thought I might have to get rid of it.
“Don’t get rid of it. See if you can bring it back again,” said my husband Ken.
So, move it we did. I plopped it on a small table near our kitchen windows, took extra care to feed, water and turn it to face the light. Busy with settling in, I didn’t immediately notice the turnaround it was making.
One day it was on its way out and the next it was basking in the sunlight. I am so thankful that I persevered and didn’t give up on it.
Fourth of July has just passed. An evening with friends and magnificent fireworks exploding in the sky helped me forget the dire needs of our country for a little while.
But when the thudding in my chest from the fireworks diminished, my beating heart prayed for the restoration of our nation to its former glory and values.
I remembered Proverbs 14:34 NKJV that says, “Righteousness exalts a nation, but sin is a reproach to any people.”
With our nation turning further and further away from God, the dire consequences awaiting America are unfolding before our eyes.
It’s like watching the planting of the Lord losing its vibrancy, color and bold posture. To be revitalized, she must face the Sonlight for a strong dose of nutritious spiritual food and living water.
In 2 Chronicles 7:14 we read God’s remedy.
“If My people who are called by My name will humble themselves, and pray and seek My face, and turn from their wicked ways, then I will hear from heaven, and will forgive their sin and heal their land.”
There are many good people not giving up and working hard to reverse the downward spiral we’re on. Let’s join them and appreciate and celebrate America for all she has been and, with God’s help, all she is able to become once again. Selah