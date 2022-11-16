Little Jeffrey was in his backyard filling in a hole with a shovel when his neighbor peered over the fence. Interested in what the youngster was doing, he asked, “What are you up to there, Jeffrey?”
“My goldfish died,” Jeffrey said tearfully without even looking up, “and I’ve just buried him.”
A bit puzzled, the neighbor observed, “That’s an awfully big hole for one tiny, little goldfish. Why are you digging such a big hole?”
Jeffrey patted down the last heap of earth and replied, “Because my goldfish is inside your crazy cat!”
I must admit, if given the choice, I would rather be the cat! Sometimes, however, we have more in common with the goldfish than we might like to admit. Peter warns us of an enemy that is far more destructive to mankind than any other. He writes in 1 Peter 5:8, “Be of sober spirit, be on the alert. Your adversary, the devil, prowls around like a roaring lion, seeking someone to devour.” If, in fact, we are being hunted right now by a predator more dangerous to our lives than any other known to man, then what can we do about it? Fortunately, God has already given us the answer.
If the devil is seeking to devour us, then we must be prepared for his attack. The inspired apostle Paul tells us just how to it. In Ephesians 6:10-17, he writes, “Finally, be strong in the Lord and in the strength of His might. Put on the full armor of God, so that you will be able to stand firm against the schemes of the devil. For our struggle is not against flesh and blood, but against the rulers, against the powers, against the world forces of this darkness, against the spiritual forces of wickedness in the heavenly places. Therefore, take up the full armor of God, so that you will be able to resist in the evil day, and having done everything, to stand firm. Stand firm therefore, having girded your loins with truth, and having put, and having put on the breastplate of righteousness, and having shod your feet with the preparation of the gospel of peace; in addition to all, taking up the shield of faith with which you will be able to extinguish all the flaming arrows of the evil one. And take the helmet of salvation, and the sword of the Spirit, which is the word of God.”
When a country goes to war, it sends soldiers who have trained to fight and who are equipped with the tools necessary to win. In our battle with sin, we find ourselves in a situation that is no different. We must train ourselves to be spiritual soldiers by studying the word of God, and we must fight the good fight of faith by wearing the full armor of God. Then, we can we defend ourselves against evil; then, we can defeat the enemy called Satan; then we can win the biggest battle of our eternal lives and be rewarded in a home call Heaven.
Remember, whether physically or spiritually, it is always better to be the one WITH the full stomach than to be the one IN the full stomach!
