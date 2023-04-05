A man once planned a boat trip to Europe. When his friends found out, they all dropped by his home asking him to buy something for them while he was there. When they had gone, he looked over their lists and found, to his dismay, that if he made all of their purchases, he would have no money left over to pay for the trip. In fact, of all his friends, only one had brought money to purchase what he wanted the man to buy.

When the man returned, his friends gathered around him, eager to see what he had brought them back from his trip. To their surprise, they found that he had made only one of the purchases he had been asked to make. The man explained, “One day, as I sat on the deck of the ship looking over your lists, a breeze came along and blew them all away, except for this one.”

