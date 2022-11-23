There is a popular phrase “asleep at the wheel” which essentially means not paying attention to problems or something important. It also means not taking care of one’s responsibility. Church leaders not speaking truth to their congregations are prime examples of this definition. If every Sunday service is filled with “God so loved the world” style messages and not an occasional sermon on the harsh realization that we are all sinners in need of daily repentance, you are being led by a pastor asleep at the pulpit.

Yes, Jesus did in fact come to earth in the flesh to regain the favor and goodwill of God. Besides atonement, I believe he came for three important reasons: Preach the gospel. Heal the sick. Cast out demons. Everywhere he went Jesus was doing those three things. Most churches have no problem preaching/teaching about two out of the three. The easy preach-able topics like preaching the gospel and healing the sick. However, when it comes to the part of Jesus casting out demons, a lot of church leaders will begin to sweat and become uncomfortable. Why is that? Perhaps they are under the influence of a demonic force themselves; one that keeps them mum on the subject. Are you even aware how often Jesus and his disciples cast out demons during His three-year earthly ministry?

