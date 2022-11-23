There is a popular phrase “asleep at the wheel” which essentially means not paying attention to problems or something important. It also means not taking care of one’s responsibility. Church leaders not speaking truth to their congregations are prime examples of this definition. If every Sunday service is filled with “God so loved the world” style messages and not an occasional sermon on the harsh realization that we are all sinners in need of daily repentance, you are being led by a pastor asleep at the pulpit.
Yes, Jesus did in fact come to earth in the flesh to regain the favor and goodwill of God. Besides atonement, I believe he came for three important reasons: Preach the gospel. Heal the sick. Cast out demons. Everywhere he went Jesus was doing those three things. Most churches have no problem preaching/teaching about two out of the three. The easy preach-able topics like preaching the gospel and healing the sick. However, when it comes to the part of Jesus casting out demons, a lot of church leaders will begin to sweat and become uncomfortable. Why is that? Perhaps they are under the influence of a demonic force themselves; one that keeps them mum on the subject. Are you even aware how often Jesus and his disciples cast out demons during His three-year earthly ministry?
In The Great Commission (Mark 16:15-18), Jesus instructs his disciples to “Go into all the world and proclaim the gospel to the whole creation. Whoever believes and is baptized will be saved, but whoever does not believe will be condemned. And these signs will accompany those who believe: in my name they will cast out demons; they will speak in new tongues; they will pick up serpents with their hands; and if they drink any deadly poison, it will not hurt them; they will lay their hands on the sick, and they will recover.”
Read that again. Has your pastor preached on the Great Commission? My guess is they have, but stopped after verse 15. Do you have open conversation about speaking in tongues and casting out demons? Perhaps you are being led by a cessationist or someone who believes certain gifts ended with the apostles. However, if you read Acts 1:17-19 you learn “In the last days,’ God says, ‘I will pour out my Spirit upon all people. Your sons and daughters will prophesy. Your young men will see visions, and your old men will dream dreams. 18In those days I will pour out my Spirit even on my servants — men and women alike — and they will prophesy. 19And I will cause wonders in the heavens above and signs on the earth below — blood and fire and clouds of smoke.” He didn’t say “just the apostles” or just church leaders, no He said all people.
To be clear, calling out church leaders is not a form of disrespect, rather it is a wakeup call. It is bringing awareness that lukewarm sermons are not what Jesus had in mind when He directed to “go into the world and proclaim the gospel.” There is nothing wrong with the feel-good messages as long as the entire gospel is being preached.
In a time when we are witnessing the devil become more and more emboldened, the church needs to circle the wagons and prepare to engage with the full authority Christ intended it to operate in. Even church leaders can be influenced by the devil. He can cause them to only preach the soft messages. He can even persuade some churches to deny the existence of hell and convince their congregations certain sinful lifestyles are acceptable.
If you have a pastor you feel is asleep at the pulpit, it may be time to wake them up. Be an encourager to your pastor. In a loving manner, let them know you need to be fed more than comfortable messages. Let them know you need to hear the full gospel. If they shake you off, you may want to seek God’s guidance in potentially finding a new church. Don’t stay in a church with a sleeping pastor at the pulpit or you may end up lost along with the entire congregation.