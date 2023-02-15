Followed. Following.
Same root word. Not quite the same meaning.
Follow the Leader was a childhood game we used to play. You remember? The leader does all kinds of moves and antics and everyone else follows and mimics what he or she does.
The leader chooses. The rest follow.
However, in real life, a follower is often not given as much recognition as a leader. After all, the leader has responsibilities, decisions to make and accountability to those higher up.
Whereas, the follower just does what he’s told … or so it may be presumed.
Once again, it is a matter of perspective.
Sometimes the follower is one with his own set of things he is responsible for and is tasked to do them according to how the boss requires them done. He takes the load off the boss by doing those things well … and often going the second mile (leadership in its own right); leaving the boss able to delegate and function in his role.
So, there are many facets of leading and following.
We see this in the biblical narrative of the 23rd Psalm.
The Psalmist portrays our Lord as a Shepherd whose sheep follow him. He leads them to nourishment, refreshment and rest. As the leader, he has multiple responsibilities. The sheep just must follow and receive.
However, there is another dimension in this same Psalm as seen in verse 6. Because we are the sheep mentioned in this Psalm and God is our Shepherd, his goodness and mercy will “follow me” all the days of my life.
Will goodness and mercy just inch along behind me hoping to catch up? No. The Good Shepherd pursues or gives chase. He is intentionally on the move not missing a step.
Our Shepherd leads and follows. Then through his indwelling Holy Spirit, he expects us to do likewise. We cannot bestow the everlasting goodness and mercy he can on someone else. But by being a close follower of Jesus, we can lead that person to the One who gives everlasting life…the One who leads righteously and follows or pursues us with his everlasting love
He will lead in the paths of righteousness.
“The Lord is my shepherd; I shall not want. He makes me to lie down in green pastures; He leads me beside the still waters. He restores my soul; He leads me in the paths of righteousness … Surely goodness and mercy shall follow me all the days of my life; And I will dwell in the house of the Lord Forever.”
Be a follower. Be followed. Selah