The good old days.
That’s how some relate to past years. And as I look back over my childhood and those that followed, there are many good old days.
Parents who loved, protected, provided and believed in me. Marriage, children and new places to live and explore. Church families, friendships, family activities and celebrations, traditions. The list goes on.
But to only remember the good in the past is not to be totally honest. Nor is it really helpful since the difficult days were used by God to build character in us. The good days kept us buoyed up. The not so good encouraged us to look up more often. In ways we cannot do alone, both lifted our spirits in thanksgiving to the One who created us.
By the time you read this, I trust we will have found our new home in the Chattanooga, Tennessee area. This has been a time of challenge, looking back and up.
However, looking back is a reminder to me, to us, of what the Lord has faithfully done before … trusting he will do it again.
When we first committed to this journey, the verse from Isaiah 43: 18-19 NLT propelled us to action. The verses follow a history of God opening the way for his people.
“But forget all that – it is nothing compared to what I am going to do. For I am about to do something new. See, I have already begun! Do you not see it? I will make a pathway through the wilderness …”
It’s as if God is saying that we should look to the past not only to see his faithfulness but, also, to use those experiences with him as stepping stones to the future.
However, let’s not lose sight of living in the present either. Being alert and alive in the present helps us see God in new ways, encourages our future hope without sacrificing his very real and near presence … now.
When we know that all things work together for good to those who love and serve God, when we let go and trust him with all our hearts and lean not on our own understanding, we cultivate his presence and our faith.
Have I faltered and fallen to some worry and anxiety? To say no would be a lie. There were some days I allowed those emotions to squeeze God’s presence out and let fatigue of mind and spirit in.
But by God’s mercy and grace, his forgiveness restored me and peace and expectant hope returned. He is only a prayer away. Selah