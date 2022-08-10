The Bible offers numerous warnings against false prophets, teachers and preachers. According to Deuteronomy 18:20, God describes a false prophet as a person who alleges to speak in His name anything God has not commanded, or a prophet who speaks in the name of other gods. In Jeremiah 14:14, we read “Then the Lord said to me, ‘The prophets are prophesying lies in my name. I have not sent them or appointed them or spoken to them. They are prophesying to you false visions, divinations, idolatries and the delusions of their own minds.’” Yes church, there are false preachers standing behind pulpits today preaching “feel good” sermons; messages of prosperity and total forgiveness without a mention of repentance. Further in Jeremiah (23:16) we are told plainly not to listen to these false prophets who try and fill you with false hope. It warns that these false preachers will speak visions from their own minds, not from the mouth of the Lord.
False preachers are obvious operatives of the antichrist. They will try and convince you there is no such thing as hell and that everyone simply walks into Heaven. My friends, if you believe that word you have already been deceived. If you hear a church leader ever utters the words “hell does not exist” I suggest you turn around and walk away.
2 Timothy 4:3-4 offers another warning against deceptive preachers. “3 For the time will come when people will not put up with sound doctrine. Instead, to suit their own desires, they will gather around them a great number of teachers to say what their itching ears want to hear.4 They will turn their ears away from the truth and turn aside to myths.” These are the messages heard from heretical church leaders who want to bend God’s word to fit their sinful nature and deceive their followers into believing the same.
Church leaders who describe God as only a loving Father who is gracious, merciful, slow to anger, overflowing with love, and eager to forgive, yet leave out the most important part are leading their congregation along the wrong path. Yes, God is all those things if, I say if, you repent of your sins. If we fail or refuse to repent, He will turn us over to a reprobate mind and we will not see all those great qualities of our loving, gracious, merciful, God. (Rom 1:28)
Anyone can cherry-pick feel good messages of hope and mercy and try and sell a new Christians an idea that they can live however they wish and still find themselves in the Lord’s presence one day. Heaven help that person. The person peddling that deception better hope they are right. Because God doesn’t take too kindly to those who pervert His word.
We are told to question everything. 1 John 4:1 instructs us to test the spirits. “Beloved, do not believe every spirit, but test the spirits to see whether they are from God, for many false prophets have gone out into the world.”
Can you imagine a church leader telling you God is not a jealous God? That He does not get angry? Maybe they skipped over Exodus 34:14 “Do not worship any other god, for the Lord, whose name is Jealous, is a jealous God.” There are numerous scriptures that indicate the wrath and anger of God. How about a sermon on how God simply does not punish His people? Have these pulpit propping preachers worked so hard to disguise their sins as acceptable that they completely remove the books discussing the works of God’s mighty hand that come against His people? Do they forget the fire of the Lord that destroyed entire cities like Sodom and Gomorrah? That God sent His elect to utterly destroy an entire people like the Amalekites? Saul was instructed to destroy everyone and everything; men, women, children, animals. Everything.
And to preach that God would not send people to hell. I can agree on this because people take themselves to hell. God gives opportunity after opportunity to repent of sin and accept His son Jesus as Lord and Savior. If anyone refuses, they have essentially opened up the door to hell and accepted the ride down.
Don’t allow yourself just to seek the smiling, feel-good, prosperity driven, there is no hell pulpit propagandist. Instead, find an 80 grit sand-preacher that will help refine you and teach you how to get to heaven; one that teaches repentance and warns that the wage of sin is in fact death. Nothing wrong with a feel good message from time to time. But if that is the main course every time you gather, you will eventually become spiritually malnourished.