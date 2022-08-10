The Bible offers numerous warnings against false prophets, teachers and preachers. According to Deuteronomy 18:20, God describes a false prophet as a person who alleges to speak in His name anything God has not commanded, or a prophet who speaks in the name of other gods. In Jeremiah 14:14, we read “Then the Lord said to me, ‘The prophets are prophesying lies in my name. I have not sent them or appointed them or spoken to them. They are prophesying to you false visions, divinations, idolatries and the delusions of their own minds.’” Yes church, there are false preachers standing behind pulpits today preaching “feel good” sermons; messages of prosperity and total forgiveness without a mention of repentance. Further in Jeremiah (23:16) we are told plainly not to listen to these false prophets who try and fill you with false hope. It warns that these false preachers will speak visions from their own minds, not from the mouth of the Lord.

False preachers are obvious operatives of the antichrist. They will try and convince you there is no such thing as hell and that everyone simply walks into Heaven. My friends, if you believe that word you have already been deceived. If you hear a church leader ever utters the words “hell does not exist” I suggest you turn around and walk away.

