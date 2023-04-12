It is believed cattle herders in the 1800’s began a process of leading other cattle using a “Judas steer.” This steer was designed to lead other cattle to slaughter. A few years later the term was adopted by nearly all animal farmers. The term “Judas goat” most recognized after the need to eradicate goats on the Galapagos Islands arose.
According to a September 2013 Modern Farmer article, “Judas goats were sterilized and injected with hormones to make them permanently in estrus (heat). These unwitting traitors were then set free around the islands, irresistible bait for the fugitives.”
The target goats had no way of knowing this was a strategy used to lead them to their destruction. How could they? The Judas goat looked and acted just as they did, until it was time to be activated. How is this germane to you and me?
First of all, as you can imagine, the name is derived from Jesus’ betrayer Judas Iscariot. However, rather than scientist altering him, it is written in John 13:2 that Satan had already placed the betrayal in Judas’ heart. Furthermore, during the Last Supper when Jesus had broken the bread and handed it to Judas, John 13:27 says “As soon as Judas took the bread, Satan entered into him. So Jesus told him, “What you are about to do, do quickly.” Luke concurs by telling us “Then Satan entered Judas, surnamed Iscariot, who was numbered among the twelve. 4 So he went his way and conferred with the chief priests and captains, how he might betray Him to them.” (Luke 22:3-4).
In his actions, Judas ushered the lamb to slaughter hence the use of the term and practice of using Judas goats to this day.
To this day, Satan still utilizes Judas goats to lead God’s people astray. He strategically places them in prominent places including pulpits. There are a number of churches being misguided by leaders who preach a false message, pervert the gospel, or simply leave out important parts of scripture.
This is why it is so important to know the word of God, and to recognize His voice. Even John warned us that false prophets would be sent to lead us astray. In 1John 4:1 he writes: “Beloved, do not believe every spirit, but test the spirits to see whether they are from God, for many false prophets have gone out into the world.”
Beware, the Judas goats are not just in churches. Satan will send them from any and all directions in his goal to devour you as quickly as possible. Listen and watch carefully so you are not easily deceived. Some of these Judas goats in the church will attempt to offer their own interpretation of scriptures. That is biblically wrong. Second Peter 1:20 says plainly “Knowing this first, that no prophesy of scripture comes from someone’s own interpretation.”
Always be ready. Satan is the master of deception and will easily convince some that his Judas goats are right and how they should be listened to and followed. Knowing the Word of God is your best defense against this.
I believe everyone experiences a Judas goat. It is up to us to be able to discern and identify as quickly as possible. This takes time. No one has every piece of their spiritual battle armor fitting perfectly. However, “be sober minded, be vigilant; because your adversary the devil, prowls around like a roaring lion, seeking someone to devour. “ (1 Peter 5:8)
Have you already identified the Judas goat in your life?
James Fansler is a resident of Lake Placid.