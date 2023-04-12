It is believed cattle herders in the 1800’s began a process of leading other cattle using a “Judas steer.” This steer was designed to lead other cattle to slaughter. A few years later the term was adopted by nearly all animal farmers. The term “Judas goat” most recognized after the need to eradicate goats on the Galapagos Islands arose.

According to a September 2013 Modern Farmer article, “Judas goats were sterilized and injected with hormones to make them permanently in estrus (heat). These unwitting traitors were then set free around the islands, irresistible bait for the fugitives.”

